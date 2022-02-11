6 productions that had real blows in their fight sequences: the story | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The action scenes raise the adrenaline of the spectators and there are times that the same actors get carried away by the violence of the sequence.

The result is interesting anecdotes, which reveal to fans that the blows were real, meet some of them here.

Dolph Lundgren in ‘Rocky IV’

Sylvester Stallone made a request to the actor who gave life to Ivan Drago in the fourth installment of ‘Rocky’ (1985): that the blows were real.

However, the Hollywood star did not count that after filming the boxing scenes he would end up in the hospital for four days.

It turns out that due to Dolph’s force, Stallone’s heart slammed into his sternum and swelled up restricting the flow of oxygen and blood to his entire body.

“In the first round, when he knocked me down, that’s real. It struck me down and I didn’t feel it at the time, but that night my heart began to swell. The pericardium had been damaged, which is when the heart hits the chest, like in a car accident, when the chest hits the steering wheel. My blood pressure went up to 260. They thought I was going to end up talking to angels,” Sylvester Stallone recalled in an interview for the special version of the DVD released in 2021.

Sylvester Stallone in ‘Rambo First Blood’

Another film in which Stallone was carried away by the heat of the scene was in the first Rambo film released in 1982.

On that occasion he was the one who hurt his partner, since in the sequence of his escape from prison he elbowed Alf Humphreys, the fictional policeman Lester.

He accidentally broke his nose and for that reason the actor wore a Band-Aid for the rest of the film.

James Caan in ‘The Godfather’

In the first film of the Francis Ford Coppola saga, a feud arose between James Caan and Gianni Russo, as the latter revealed in an interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’ (2017).

In ‘The Godfather’ (1972) Cann played Sonny Corleone, while Russo was Carlo Rizzi.

Both shared a sequence of fights that ended in actual blows.

“We choreographed that take in a day and a half. Jimmy Caan got a little aggressive. He improvised a few things, like that little wooden stick he threw at me when I came off the ladder. He hit me square in the head and then threw me over the railing to bite my hands. When I crawled away, he literally kicked me to a stop. None of that was supposed to happen.”

Verónica Castro in ‘The rich also cry’

Of course, Hollywood productions aren’t the only ones with real punches in their fight scenes.

In the iconic telenovela ‘The rich also cry’ (1979), Rocío Banquells, who gave life to Esther Izaguirre de Salvatierra, received a slap from Verónica Castro that was not planned.

The anecdote was told during an interview on the program ‘Hoy’ (2021) and it was all because its producer, Valentín Pimstein, asked the actresses that the slaps were real:

“During the time of ‘The rich also cry’ they did slap each other, because if you didn’t give it, Valentín Pimstein would go down to the forum and make us repeat the scene. Then either you gave it or you gave it and in a slap with Vero I was the that I hit her, she didn’t hit me, but it made her so angry that she returned it to me”.

Paulina Goto in ‘The Victory Flight’

For her part, Elizabeth Álvarez received a strong slap from her partner Paulina Goto, an incident that she handled very professionally in 2017:

“[Cuando recibes un acto violento o agresivo] It is a very uncomfortable situation for any human being, especially when you dedicate yourself to this work. I realized that the professional comes out when you can control your emotions and not respond with anything more than patience and calm. You have to remember that it’s fiction and sometimes the actors don’t control their emotions or their momentum, so it gets out of control,” Álvarez said in an interview for ‘Hoy’.

Itatí Cantoral in ‘María la del barrio’

Yuliana Peniche, the actress behind ‘the damn cripple’, confessed in an interview with Yordi Rosado (2021) that sometimes the scenes with Itatí were very intense and got out of control.

“He gave me my meals well given. You have to take care of your partner, but sometimes it gets intense and there are real blows, but nothing happens because we are all professionals.”

In fact, in one scene, the celebrity who gave life to Soraya Montenegro opened her lip to Peniche, who at that time was a 14-year-old teenager.

“I don’t know if Itatí remembers, but in one scene he inadvertently broke my lips a little bit because I was wearing braces. He hit me with a key when he had to lock me in and it accidentally opened. [el labio]. I, super professional, did not cut the scene and with everything that my lips felt swollen.