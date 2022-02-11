17 movies for lovers and enemies of Valentine’s Day that we can see on Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video

You may be one of those people who give away on Valentine’s Day what are you looking for a plan of ten to do with your partner or simply enjoying a day where love is everywhere.

Perhaps it is rather the opposite. You may be a person tired of cherubs, bucolic and perfect loves and even the hat that love occupies all the time.

Whatever you feel like doing, we have a plan for you: snuggle under a blanket with a bowl of popcorn and enjoy a lot of your love or hate Valentine. That is why we have selected 17 movies for lovers and enemies of Valentine’s Day, which you can see on different platforms. We start with the most loving to enjoy a lot of love on this day.

Notting Hill





It is one of best love movies ever Y Hugh Grant and Julia Robert’s couple is absolutely adorable. She has a good story behind her, a lot of laughs and is impregnated with a halo of love that we love. A must have for Valentine lovers.

You can watch it on Netflix.

The engaged princess





Writing an article about love (and heartbreak) movies and not including what is one of my favorite movies since I was seven years old, would be sacrilege. Adventures, love, friendship, bravery, humor and revenge in a movie based on William Goldman’s book of the same name which shows us that true love is a wonderful reason to stay alive.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video through Starz.

The Princess Bride: 45 (Book Attic)

The good side of things

There are times when love is complex and people are more so. Is Oscar-winning David O. Russell film with Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence as protagonists, they reflect it perfectly. A much more intimate love story than it may seem and that is undoubtedly very worthwhile.

You can watch it on Netflix.

And then she came





Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller are the protagonists of this fun film in which love is the definitive protagonist. This romantic comedy explores that theme of opposite poles that so much game has given in the history of love. An outgoing, fun and carefree girl who will open the protagonist’s eyes, always worried about danger. Lovely.

You can watch it on Netflix.

the shape of water

Love and monsters is a winning and very effective combination, as they show us from Espinof . The Oscar-winning film by Guillermo del Toro It is so sweet and tender that the two hours fly by. If you are one of those people who don’t like classic love stories, this is the right choice.

You can watch it on Disney+.

Dirty Dancing





What would a list of love movies be without one of the best musicals in history and without the one became an icon of feminism and advancement in the 1980s (Abortion has never been shown in such an elegant and brave way). A classic love story between two people from different worlds who He continues to amaze us with his music and his sensuality.

You can watch it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (via Starz).

Her

Joaquin Phoenix and the voice of Scarlett Johansson in the original version they move in this love movie in an absolutely delicious way. Is it possible to fall in love with an artificial intelligence? Of course in this film it is a resounding (and beautiful) yes.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Before dawn





A small movie it ended up becoming a cult movie and a beautiful love story that takes place in one night. 90s nostalgia and a perfect example of summer love that we love .

You can watch it on HBO Max.

Call me by your name

A must have for us and one of the best movies of the last decade . Also considered one of the most romantic and one wonderful celebration of first love is perfect to watch over and over again, Valentine’s Day or not.

You can watch it on Netflix.

The perfect movies for those who hate Valentine’s Day

Just as we like to see a love movie, we may have the courage to see something closer to heartbreak or even completely removed from this sometimes cloying holiday. If you’re a grinch of love or you’re just not in it mood on these dates, you also have a list of movies to spend valentine this year.

lost in translation





Some will say that there is no talk of love, but Sofia Coppola’s masterpiece with Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, is a story about loneliness, friendship and love in its purest form and also heartbreak. It is so beautiful that sometimes it even hurts, and it is the best option to spend Valentine’s Day if you are a Valentine’s hater.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Separated





Heartbreak can also be fun and a good example of this is this film by one of the queens of romantic comedy, Jennifer Aniston which this time and together with Vince Vaughn, shows us the B-side of the romantic comedy with a bitter (but funny) breakup.

You can watch it on Netflix.

story of a marriage

we could have told you Kramer vs. Kramer , which explores the struggle of a couple to get custody of their children and is already a classic with Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep. But we have chosen a more recent and just as painful and brutal. Adam Driver and Scarlet Johansson are absolutely wonderful in this family drama which reminds us that As much as a couple loves each other, there may come a time when everything ends .

You can watch it on Netflix.

Lost

David Fincher directs this strange and involving story with Ben Affleck (absolutely wonderful in this role) and Rosamund Pike. Based on a Gillian Flynn novel which was also in charge of the adaptation, is a dark thriller for lovers of anti-romanticism.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and HBO Max.

a dead valentine





How about we spend Valentine’s Day between blood and serial killers? not the best slasher of the story, but it comes in handy for those who hate Valentine’s Day a lot. A killer dressed as a cupid and ready to take revenge with a cast full of beautiful people.

You can watch it on HBO Max.

Eyes Wide Shut

Stanley Kubrick’s film with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman is the story of a married couple on and off screen, whose grueling 400-day shoot marked the end of their love story. In the film they show us a marriage full of fears, jealousy and many desires to discover.

You can watch it on HBO Max.

shame

The movie of Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan it’s not just one sexually charged movie It is a gem in itself. Desires, sex, love, attraction and relationships, seen from the extreme and with brilliant interpretations.

You can watch it on HBO Max.

