10 years without Whitney Houston: The artist who marked generations with her voice – Duna 89.7

A decade has passed since February 11, 2012, when the lifeless body of the famous singer was found Whitney Houston “The Voice”a fact that paralyzed the musical world and its fans.

The incident occurred prior to what would be the Grammy Awards that year, when the artist was found in the bathtub of her room in a hotel in beverlyhills, from where he was to head to an event hosted by his mentor, Clive Davis.

Houston was born on August 9, 1963 in Newark, New Jersey and came from a musical family, as she is the daughter of gospel performer Cissy Houston, cousin of De Dee and Dionne Warwick, and also goddaughter of soul singer Aretha Franklin.

He achieved great popularity in the 80s when he debuted with a self-titled album from which five singles were released, three of them reached number 1: Saving All My Love for You, How Will I Know Y Greatest Love of Allsuccess that remained in posterity.

In the 90s, fame increased when he played The Star Spangled Banner at Super Bowl XXV in front of a record audience of 79 million viewers, a moment remembered by Americans then in the midst of the Persian Gulf War.

Later he covered I Will Always Love You, original by Dolly Parton, for the film The Bodyguard. Although the reviews were not very good, the song became the best-selling soundtrack and won the Grammy for best recording of the year, best female vocal performance and best album of the year.

The singer’s life —negatively marked by drug abuse— ended at the age of 48, but not so her legacy, which influenced various artists internationally, such as Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande and Lana del Rey, among many others.

Whitney is buried in Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey, where her father and daughter also lie.