10 Disturbing Romantic Horror Movies You Must Watch

Yes, the most disturbing stories are those of the movies about romantic horrors, which show you the most terrible side of love, desire and even obsession, entangled with supernatural themes, dark creatures, witchcraft, satanism and many other things that cause fear and anxiety.

Horror is most effective when it comes from a real place, when it explores human emotions, and when the story feels possible. Of course demons, witches and ghosts scare us and leave us unable to sleep peacefully, but it is even more explosive when there is an element that brings everything to the ground of what is possible, so using failed relationships, love and romance within that is a great idea.

horror classics like Rosemary’s Baby, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and even Freddy Krueger (who was obsessed with one of his victims) use love in some of its forms to trigger the darkest, most macabre and twisted events and situations, and it is something that cinema has continued to use and explore over time. It Followsfor example, uses a sexual encounter to introduce his “monster”, which takes the form of the worst nightmare of the person he is chasing.

Come to think of it, love is terrifying, so it’s the perfect complement to a good horror story.

The romantic horror movies you must see:

Midsommar (Amazon Prime)

Directed by Ari Aster and starring the always brilliant Florence Pugh, here it all starts with a couple who is on the verge of ending their relationship, so they end up traveling to a summer festival in Europe, where they think everything will be perfect, at least until they discover that the community is like a cult, that there is suicides and a macabre plan for the visitors, which has to do with bringing new blood to the group.

Ready or Not (Star+)