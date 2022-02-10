You were wrong! He exposes her for stealing her husband and then apologizes

Paraguay.- With a large banner, a woman accused another of having stolen her husbandbut nevertheless it didn’t take long to put up another sign asking her forgiveness for having said that since she was wrong.

The sign was placed in front of the house of María Ibarrola, the defendant, who as soon as she left realized what was waiting for her in the street.

“You are a bitch. Do not mess with someone else’s husband”, said the message of the large banner located in the middle of a street in Paraguay, however, things would soon take a totally different turn and it seems that the author of the first message he would have been the wrong person.

So to apologize for her actions, the author placed a second poster in the same place and of the same size with the phrase “María Ibarrola, we were wrong about you. We ask your forgiveness.” she said she.

This banner did not take long to go viral on social networks and it was very strange for Internet users that someone apologized for something like that, although some others were sure that it had been the same defendant who placed the second poster to save her reputation “And how Do we know if it was not María Ibarrola herself who made the second poster?”, commented a young man.

However, this is not the first time that something like this has happened with banners in Paraguay, a month ago a banner with the writing “Congratulations, Dr. Lorena Jara Oroa. Great devourer of married men and destroyer of families. All the happiness in the world for you”, initially caused a surprise in the accused.

However, it turned out that since it was his birthday, he chose to cut the part of “All the happiness in the world for you”, using it for when he broke his birthday cake, he also denied that this accusation was true through social networks.

“This started in March. They began to work together and she, being a public official, having her family and her three children, left her house. I caught her like three times, I took them out of a hotel, ”she told the Extra newspaper, the author of the message to the veterinarian.