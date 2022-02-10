Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a reality: first details

The update on Monolith Soft’s Japanese website fueled rumors of a possible announcement in the coming days. That something was cooking within the studio was obvious, but during the Nintendo Direct the development of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was officially announced, which will be available on Nintendo Switch from September 2022.

The Japanese have shown first trailer and some small brushstrokes of what this long-awaited JRPG will bring us. It is a futuristic world mixed with traditional elements, which will lead us to live a new adventure full of dangers.

Players they will put themselves in the shoes of Noah and Mio, who are caught in the middle of a conflict between the rival nations Noah and Agnus. According to the press release, six characters from both nations will be part of a story whose thematic axis will be life. We will explore a world that connects the universe “the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Nintendo is interested in NTFs

Nothing has been said in the Nintendo Direct about NFTs, but those from Kyoto referred to this controversial topic during the question and answer period that took place at the meeting in which they presented their financial results. To the question formulated by one of the shareholders, Mario’s assured that they are interested in blockchain products, but at the same time they also expressed certain doubts aloud:

“We are interested in this area, we believe it has potential,” they commented, before adding the following: “We wonder what fun they can provide, this is difficult to define nowadays”. The truth is that companies that have announced NFT-type projects have suffered a wave of criticism, as in the case of the creators of Stalker 2, GSC Game World. As soon as he revealed his plans, social networks became a veritable hive of angry comments. It only took a few hours for them to back down and reverse their initial idea.

Ubisoft continues to experiment with the world of blockchain. He has just announced that the Rabbids will be seen at The Sandbox. At the same time, youThey also work at Ubisoft Quartz., an NFT project that has received heavy criticism from fans. The French company, however, assured in recent statements that the public has not fully understood the benefits that this market can offer them. They trust that in the future it will be easier to explain the concepts and objectives that are set with this technology in particular.