Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives in September 2022 on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: A vast world awaits players in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next installment in the developer’s acclaimed role-playing game series. Players will step into the shoes of protagonists Noah and Mio, caught in the midst of hostilities that they shake the rival nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters, belonging to both nations, will participate in a great story whose central theme is life. Players will have the opportunity to explore a new world that connects the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, when the game arrives on Nintendo Switch in September 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available in September! pic.twitter.com/HtU0xT7acq — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) February 9, 2022

We will be attentive in case more details about this release are confirmed.

