Windows 10 (update KB5010342): all the news

Despite the fact that we only talk about Windows 11 lately, Windows 10 is still around and still enjoys a large user base throughout the world. Even if you no longer receive updates, Windows 10 continues to receive relevant security updates on a monthly basis. This time we bring you the February “Patch Tuesday” with the KB5010342 update.

Security improvements (KB5010342):

Addresses an issue that causes a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation to fail if the operation contains the attributes SamAccountName Y UserAccountControl . The error message is “Error: 0x20EF. The directory service has encountered an unknown error.”

If you want to know all the small security improvements included in this update, you must enter this link.

Known issues

SYMPTOM:

Devices with Windows installed from custom offline media or a custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge (previous version) removed by this KB5010342 update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue only occurs when creating custom offline media or ISO images by rolling this update to the image without first installing the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released on or after March 29, 2021.

Note: Devices that connect directly to Windows to update are not affected. This includes devices running Windows as part of an enterprise upgrade. Any device that connects to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and the latest cumulative update (LCU) without any additional steps.

ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION:

To avoid this issue, make sure to first download the SSU released on March 29, 2021 or later to the custom offline media or ISO image before downloading the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Follow the steps below to extract the use of SSU:

Extract the msu array via this command line (using the package for KB5000842 as an example): expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.msu /f:Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab < destination path> Extract the SSU from the previously removed cab via this command line: expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab /F:* Next, you will have the SSU array, in this example named SSU-19041.903-x64.cab. Slide this file first to the offline image and then to the LCU.

If you have already encountered this problem by installing the operating system with affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to widely deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business.

SYMPTOM:

After installing the June 21, 2021 (KB5003690) update, some devices cannot install new updates, such as the July 6, 2021 (KB5004945) or later updates. You will receive the error message “PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING”.

ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION:

For more information and a workaround, see KB5005322.

SYMPTOM:

After you install this KB5010342 update, when connecting to devices in an untrusted domain with Remote Desktop, connections may not be authenticated when using smart card authentication. You may receive the message “Your credentials did not work. The credentials that were used to connect to [nombre del dispositivo] they didn’t work. Please enter new credentials” and “Login attempt failed” in red.

ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION:

This issue is resolved with known issue rollback (KIR). Please note that it may take up to 24 hours for the resolution to automatically propagate to unmanaged personal devices and unmanaged business devices. Restarting the Windows device can help the resolution apply to the device faster. For company-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue, it can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy linked below. NoteDevices must be rebooted after configuring the special group policy. For help, see How to Use Group Policy to Implement a Rollback of Known Issues. For general information about using Group Policy, see Group Policy Overview.

Group Policy installation files:

Important Verify that you are using the correct Group Policy for your version of Windows.