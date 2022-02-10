Will Smith aspires to the Oscar with a film by tennis players Venus and Serena Williams

CANCÚN, QRoo, February 9, 2022.- The world of sports entertainment will experience both sides of the coin during the 2022 Oscars, where two stories stand out, one from real life King Richard, based on the life of American tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, which stars Will Smith.

The sports feature film is a candidate to win the award for best cinematography, leading actor, where Will Smith appears as the father of the two tennis players, with the supporting actress Aun Janiu Ellis, who played the mother of the Williams sisters; Best edition, script and original song will also be valued.

King Richard, is focused on the life of the father of tennis players Venus and Serena, highlighting how persevering he was in the face of all the adversities of a poor neighborhood, crime and all that this implies, until he became world tennis champions.

The Oscar awards will be delivered on Sunday, March 27, 2022, unfortunately the other not-so-good side will be experienced by the famous basketball player LeBron James who starred in the Space Jam film New Legends, which was considered among the worst movies of the season.

