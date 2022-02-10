why is a song catchy

Have you ever heard a song, even if only during its chorus, and you couldn’t get it out of your head? Currently, most of the songs that become famous are for their easy learning. These melodies ‘stick’ to our brain but we are not able to detach them. Why?

For the musical psychologist Kelly Jakubowski, a researcher at the English University of Durham, these melodies are like “earworn” or ear worms. The psychologist gives this definition to those catchy songs that do not come off and that make people hum, sing, or ‘hear’ them in their minds all the time.

Study Method

To carry out the study, which was carried out between 2010 and 2013, Dr. Jakubowski took as data the data collected as a result of 3,000 surveys carried out different people during that time. In the interview, the participants had to name which songs or melodies they could not get out of their heads.

The most repeated songs in the study were real hits in their time. It is possible that, despite the time that has passed since then, you still remember its lyrics, its singer, the rhythm… These are the nine songs: ‘Bad Romance’, ‘Alejandro’ and ‘Poker Face’ by Lady Gaga; ‘Can’t get you out of my head’ by Kylie Minogue; Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’; Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing”; Maroon 5’s ‘Moves Like Jagger’; ‘California gurls’ by Katy Perry and another more classic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, by Queen.

After compare the data obtained Out of 3,000 surveys, Dr. Jakubowski and her colleagues found that catchy songs tend to be more likely to top the charts on radio stations or apps. However, they also found that they did not have enough evidence to show that fame is the component that makes them catchy.

Why are some songs so catchy?

According to the results of the Durham University research, it can be predicted what songs are likely to be catchy, since these melodies have some common characteristics. For example, songs that are ‘ear worms’ have more speed than songs that are not. Likewise, the structure with repetitive melodies but with some interval usually makes a song stick more, because it draws the attention of the listener.

On the other hand, and as for the letter, songs with a clear message and simple, easy-to-remember lyrics are the most catchy. To give an example, they could be catchy: ‘Baby shark’, ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee or the future representative of Spain in Eurovision, ‘SloMo’ by Chanel Terrero.

