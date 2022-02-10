Why her relationship with Garrett Hedlund ended

It seems that the actress emma roberts he will not have a completely happy birthday, since his break with Garrett Hedlund.

After almost three years together and with a one-year-old baby (their first child), the “American Horror Story” actress ended this relationship.

Why did Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund break up?

According to various entertainment magazines, the couple went through complicated problems that led them to not fully understand each other.

After months of instability, and the recent arrival of their son in the midst of a pandemic, the picture was complicated, and finally on January 23, 2022, the relationship ended.

Julia Roberts’s niece became a mother in December 2020, and apparently it is difficult for her to adapt to this change and despite the fact that the couple has been separated for a short time, they have decided to bring the end to good terms for the good of the little one Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Who is Emma Roberts?

This American actress and singer rose to fame for her roles in youth films such as aquamarine (2006) and NancyDrew (2007), later becoming part of productions such as Valentine’s Day (2010) and The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015).

Likewise, Emma established herself in acting with her participation in the different seasons of the series. American Horror Story (2011).

The daughter of actor Eric Roberts brother of Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan was born on February 10, 1991, making her 31 years old.

emma roberts Y Garrett Hedlund They started their love story in 2019, a relationship from which little Rhodes was born. On January 23, the couple ended this relationship, a break that both decided to leave privately.