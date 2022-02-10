Who is this Emma? – 02.01.2022, Sputnik World

Who is this Emma?

The special event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the first film in the 'Harry Potter' saga stood out for an awkward moment. The producers of the program…

The mistaken image of Roberts accompanied an interview dedicated to Watson’s childhood. Sputnik challenges you to test your knowledge of the best-known Emmas on the big screen.

02.01.2022
The special event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the first film in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga stood out for an awkward moment. The show’s producers mistook a photo of Emma Watson—Hermione’s interpreter—with that of another actress, Emma Roberts.

The mistaken image of Roberts accompanied an interview devoted to Watson’s childhood.

Sputnik challenges you to test your knowledge of the best-known Emmas on the big screen.

