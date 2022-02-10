Who is Nicole Kidman? – Capital CDMX

Who is Nicole Kidman?

Nicole Kidman was born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. She is the daughter of Janelle Ann and Antony Kidman and she has a younger sister named Antonia Kidman. She comes from Irish and Scottish descent. She also has a Hawaiian name as she was born there. Her name is Hōkūlani, which means “heavenly star”.

She is currently an actress, producer and singer.

Training

Nicole Kidman grew up in Sydney and studied at Lane Cove Public School and North Sydney Girls High School. She studied ballet for 3 years and performed in elementary and high school.

He also studied theater at the Phillip Street Theater and the Australian Theater for Young People.





Trajectory

He began his career at the age of 16, in a new version of the film Bush Christmas in 1983. And he began to gain popularity thanks to his participation in The flying bikes of 1983 and in Watch the Shadows Dance in 1987.

In 1999, Nicole Kidman participated with Tom Cruise, who was then her husband, in the film Eyes Wide Shutthe latest film from director Stanley Kubrick.

Due to this film there were censorship controversies because the film had explicit sex scenes.

For 2001, Nicole Kidman participated in the movie Moulin Rouge!, where she played a cabaret woman. She here she worked alongside Ewan McGregor and earned her the Golden Globes, 2002.

That same year, Nicole Kidman received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The hourswhere he worked alongside Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore.

Thanks to her great performance, the actress won the Oscar in 2003 for Best Actress, the BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress.

By 2004, Nicole Kidman starred in the movie birth. This film generated controversy for a scene in which Nicole Kidman shares a bathroom with her co-star Cameron Bright, whom she also kisses. By then Cameron Bright was 10 years old.

In a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, he mentioned:

“It’s not like I wanted to make a movie where I kissed a 10-year-old boy. I wanted to make a film in which love was understood.”

Despite that controversy, he has worked in many roles such as The Golden Compass (2007), Australia (2008), Grace of Monaco (2014) and his most recent work Being the Ricardos. Which made her a creditor again to the Golden Globes, 2022 for Best Actress, Drama.

And in 2017, she won an Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries in Big Little Lies.

It is estimated that his fortune is currently US $250 million.

Political stance and activism

Nicole Kidman is known for her support and activism for different causes, some of them are mentioned below.

In 2006, she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM).

An advocate for women’s rights, Kidman testified before the United States House Committee on Foreign Relations in support of the International Violence Against Women Act of 2009.

By January 2017, Nicole Kidman declared her support for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia.

He has also made donations to candidates of the United States Democratic Party, as support.

