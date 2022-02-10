WhatsApp will have a third blue popcorn, this is how it will work

One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people is WhatsApp. Whether through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, it is one of the most effective means of communication.

One of the many advantages of this platform is that it is constantly updated to provide a better user experience. One of those functions are the famous blue popcornwhich show you if the contact has already read your message.

WhatsApp will have a third blue check mark, that’s how it will work. Photo: Pixabay



What will the third blue dove do?

It was recently announced that WhatsApp will add a third check mark, so they will be as follows: the first is to indicate that your message was sent, the second that your contact has already received the message and when the two are colored blue, it means that your message was read.

For this reason, the third checkmark will indicate if your contact took a screenshot of your chat, which will be accompanied by a message that will say: “User “x” took a screenshot. For your security, do not provide any type of personal information.

So don’t be surprised if that message suddenly appears in one of your chats, which means that another of your contacts took the screenshot. Although for many it can be a very useful function, for others it will mean the end of the captures to share the content of a chat with other people.

This update is expected to be available shortly for users of the instant messaging platform. The date is not yet defined, but for this, you must make sure you have the latest version installed.

