WhatsApp: how to change the logo to pink or red

We are close to arriving the day of love and friendship and for you to take advantage of this date we will share a trick that will allow you change the color of the iconic green logo of WhatsApp for one in tone red or pink.

How to change the color of the WhatsApp logo?

The first step is to download the Nova Launcher app.

Now you must choose the model and design of how you want the application screen to be displayed on your cell phone.

Then you will have to search Google for the WhatsApp logo in pink.

Download the one you want and press on the WhatsApp icon for two seconds.

At that moment enter the pencil icon.

This way you can change the name.

Click on the logo and you will have to choose the WhatsApp PNG image in pink.

To do this, click on Applications and then on Photos.

When you finish and detail its dimensions, you have to choose the option that says “Done”.

With this you will already have the WhatsApp logo in pink or the color that you like the most.

How to have two WhatsApp accounts on a cell phone with a different number?

First, check that WhatsApp does not have any pending updates in the Google Play Store.

Now, open “Settings” or “Settings” of your cell phone.

Once inside, choose the “Advanced functions” option.

Find and press the “Dual Messenger” option.

Activate the WhatsApp switch, since by default it will appear deactivated.

Android will ask you if you want to install a second copy of WhatsApp, tap on the “Install” button.

Now you have to search among your applications for WhatsApp with an orange icon in the lower right.

Finally, open it and it will ask you to follow the same steps to register a phone number and create a WhatsApp account.

How to register a second WhatsApp account on the same cell phone?

Your device is likelyor do not have slots to place a second SIM cardso you will need the help of a second phone only be able to receive messages SMS text.

Put the SIM in another cell phone.

Now, go back to the computer where you duplicated WhatsApp, open the cloned app.

The app will welcome you and ask you to add a phone number, enter your second number.

Finally, you will receive an SMS with a secret code on the second phone, add it to the cloned application.

And that’s it. Now, you only have to follow the basic steps such as placing your profile picture, condition, information, etc The second cell phone you can turn it off, take away the Wi-Fimobile data or leave it at home every time you go out, the account will already be linked in the cloned app and it will not harm its operation.

