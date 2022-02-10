What you need to know: City asks that the transfer of the groups be done by law, Lotocki is convicted of malpractice and an end to all restrictions in the United Kingdom

The Government of Buenos Aires asks that the transfer of the groups be done by law. The Chief of the City Cabinet, Felipe Miguel, asked the Government for a metropolitan look. The objective of the Casa Rosada is for the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to take charge of the cost of subsidies for 32 bus lines, which last year was around 14,000 million pesos.

Surgeon Aníbal Lotocki was convicted of malpractice. It is in the case that Silvina Luna, Estefanía Xipolitakis and Pamela Sosa, among other victims, initiated him. The professional was sentenced to 4 years in prison for serious injuries and 5 years of disqualification from practicing his profession.

Alicia Kirchner is asked to let children who are not vaccinated enter schools. The provincial government announced that there will be virtual classes and hybrid classrooms for students who do not have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. There is a strong rejection of the parents, who came to the door of different schools to protest against the measure.

Boris Johnson anticipated that he will end the isolation for those infected with coronavirus. The British Prime Minister announced that he plans to end all restrictions related to the pandemic, including isolation for infected people. The measure, according to the official, will take effect from the end of this month.

Netflix premieres the most expensive movie in its history. Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo are in charge of the most pretentious project in the platform's history, called The Gray Man. It will cost $200,000,000 and will feature stars like Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Expect it to be available mid-year.

