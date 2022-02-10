What will Ben Affleck say? Jennifer Lopez confesses that she cries for her first great love

Jennifer Lopez is currently having an affair with Ben Affleck Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, the famous Diva from the Bronx, gave a very personal interview to Rolling Stone and naturally talked about her upcoming releases, the personal moment she is going through and some of her plans. However, one of the aspects that has caught her attention the most is the fresh and emotional memory of her with whoever was her first love. Is about David Cruz, his high school classmate, whom he met at age 15. At 16 they were already dating and were together for almost a decade.

Cruz, in addition to being her first great love relationship, was the one who accompanied her in her beginnings. The couple broke up a bit before the release of the movie that would make Jennifer Lopez world famous: Selena.

This is how Jennifer Lopez’s love died

However, they maintained a friendship. J Lo revealed in the interview that David’s death, which occurred at the beginning of the pandemic on March 21, 2020, in a Manhattan hospital, due to cardiac arrest, affected her a lot.

She said that when she found out that David Cruz had died, she called her ex-boyfriend’s mother and realized that she still remembered the house number.

J Lo still loved him

“I was like, ‘Hi. This is Jennifer Lopez,’ and she said, ‘Jennifer…’. I told her, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and she started crying. I was like, ‘You know she loved David.’ She was like, ‘I know. He loved you too. He always loved you ‘”, revealed the singer and actress, highlighting the affection she had for that love and, therefore, the pain she suffered from the news.

Jennifer said she ran away with him at age 16 and her mother’s biggest fear was that she would get pregnant. She with David she went to the prom. “She was good at sneaking me out,” Lopez said of the times she walked out of her bedroom window without permission.

López, who is experiencing a second chance at love with Ben Affleck, currently considers herself lucky to have lived a relationship like the one she had with Cruz.

