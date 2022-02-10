What to watch today on TV? Thursday, February 10, 2022 | TV

9.00 / HBO Max

The story of ‘The girl from before’

HBO Max premieres The girl from before, series of four chapters directed by Lisa Bruhlmann (killing eve) and starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki). Adaptation of the homonymous novel written by JP Delaney, tells the story of a girl, Jane, who falls in love with an extraordinarily minimalist house. But when she discovers that another woman died on the same property three years earlier, she begins to wonder if her own story is just a repeat of the story of the girl from before.

9.00 / Netflix

Together ‘Till life do us part’

Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic Portuguese village grapple with the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises in this Portuguese series, Until life separates us directed by Manuel Pureza. Combined drama, comedy and romance, the action starts when the Paixão’s family business goes through a bad patch and all the relatives, who live together in the place, must do their part to get it afloat.

16.57 / AXN White

‘Intolerable cruelty’

intolerable cruelty. United States, 2003 (95 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Cast: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush.

After a few years parked, this project promoted by George Clooney, star of the film with Catherine Zeta-Jones, jumped to the big screen in the hands of the always surprising Coen brothers in this intelligent comedy that satirises marriage, the legal system , money and appearances.

17.02 / Movistar Drama

‘The daughters of the Reich’

Six Minutes to Midnight. United Kingdom, 2020 (99 minutes). Director: Andy Goddard. Performers: Eddie Izzard, Judi Dench, Carla Juri, James D’Arc.

After making notable series such as downton abbey or The Punisher, Andy Goddard immerses himself in an irregular (a first part more than remarkable and a second somewhat decaffeinated) but interesting dramatic intrigue based on real events and located in a Nazi school in the south of England a few days after the outbreak of the Second War. World. An Anglo-German feminine institution that could function as a bargaining chip during the conflict and that will soon attract the attention of spies and international agents. A story full of secrets, lies and betrayals that had a perfect setting and a spectacular cast led by Eddie Izzard (Hannibal), well supported by veterans like Judi Dench and Jim Broadbent.

19.18 / Hollywood

‘The patriot’

the patriot. United States, 2000 (163 minutes). Director: Roland Emmerich. Cast: Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson.

Mel Gibson dons the uniform of the savior of the country, as in Braveheart, to lead the cast of this poor vision of American independence directed by Roland Emmerich. On this occasion he gives life to a war hero who, forced by events, changes his family life for the battlefields. Despite his lack of imagination, it cannot be denied that he contains some spectacular scenes.

19.50 / The 2

Javier Gutiérrez, guest at ‘Attention works’

this week in attention worksCayetana Guillén Cuervo interviews actor Javier Gutiérrez, star of beginners, adaptation of a story by Raymond Carver about relationships. A work that, after its premiere and passing through the Teatros del Canal de Madrid, undertakes a tour until April with stops in Barakaldo, Molina de Segura, Benicàssim, Almería, Onda, Cieza, Albacete, Marbella or Soria. The program will also speak with Manuel Martín Cuenca, who is launching himself into theater directing for the first time with the play a passing man, starring one of the most prolific actors in cinema, Spanish Antonio de la Torre. And, in a musical key, they will approach the sound universe of the Galician duo Blanco Palamera.

20. 27 / AXN White

‘The diaryof Bridget Jones’

Bridget Jones’s diary. UK, 2001 (96 minutes). Director: Sharon Maguire. Int.: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant.

Renée Zellweger plays a thirtysomething willing to make some sacrifices to improve her routine life in this hilarious comedy, in which she shares a cast with a very convincing Hugh Grant. Newcomer Sharon Maguire was in charge of ingeniously adapting the famous novel by Helen Fielding, an author who had already sold more than four million copies before the premiere of this film.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Miguel Ángel Muñoz, guest in ‘El hormiguero’

And to close the week the anthill will feature the presence of Miguel Ángel Muñoz who will speak with Pablo Motos about the many projects he has underway, including the premiere of the play co-pilot syndrome which will represent in Madrid in the coming months. With the actor, he will also comment on the success of the documentary film that he himself has directed, entitled 100 days with Tata, a complete viral phenomenon in which the actor lives during the hundred titular days with his grandmother in a 35m2 apartment.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘In the Earth’

United Kingdom, 2021 (100 minutes). Director: Ben Wheatley. Cast: Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires,

With his amazing way of seeing movies, Ben Wheatley (Tourists (Sightseers) or A Field in England) directs, on a shoestring budget and in the midst of a pandemic, this hallucinogenic and suffocating mystical journey set in a world where a deadly virus is killing people. Sounds like them. With the correct leading role of Joel Fry and Ellora Torchia, this horror installment explores the powers that the Earth hides and that can become the only hope of salvation for humanity. All adorned with some successful touches of gore and black comedy.

22.00 / The 2

the story of the sea

NACHO PERHAPS

The sea has been crucial throughout time. Unbreakable frontier first, and the scene of eternal journeys and terrible battles later. History has also been forged in the ocean and The flux capacitor check it out this week Fresh water, salt water or the historical relevance of the sea. Miguel Angel Cajigal the baroque, will talk about Ignatius Donnelly, the man who located Atlantis, and Carmen Guillén will take viewers to the interior of Uzbekistan. Raquel Martos will talk about the relevance of the sea as an instrument for our development with Carlos Martínez Shaw and, finally, Goyo Jiménez, the program’s intertemporal traveler, will travel back to the year 1500 to show a very important scroll that he found in the cartographer’s study and sailor Juan de la Cosa.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

The Uncomfortable Strength of Martin Luther King

Martin Luther King is known in all parts of the world. In all corners of the planet they have heard the story of one of the activists for the civil rights of blacks who has achieved the most so far. He was capable of moving the masses as if he were a rock star and his speech “I have a dream” is known to everyone, but how did the White House see him and what did all this mean for him? The documentary Martin Luther King and the FBI It highlights the strength that Martin Luther King had and the threat that this posed to the US government. He was considered “the most dangerous Negro in America.”

22.30 / The Sixth

‘The Corruptor’

The corrupter. United States, 1998 (106 minutes). Director: James Foley. Cast: Chown Yun Fat, Mark Wahlberg, Brien Cox.

James Foley, a director capable of shooting excellent films such as Glengarry Glen Ross and nonsense like Who’s that Girl?, is now embarking on an action film shot as a showcase vehicle for Chown Yun Fat (Tiger and dragon). The best, its vigorous staging.

22.40 / The 1

The Alcantaras return to town

IRENEMERITXELL

Third chapter of the new season of Tell me how it happened. titled Mice, The Alcántaras will return to Sagrillas: Antonio needs money to start work on the winery, but he doesn’t want to sell the grapes at a loss. During his stay, it will be time to go back to the past, remember what they were, look to the future and discover new secrets. In addition, Diana, the daughter of Paquita and Miguel, returns. Inés, for her part, continues to have problems with the neighbors of her building, she joins this now that her landlady shows up at home with bad news. Meanwhile, Toni also receives an unexpected visit from Deborah: she needs him to take care of Sol, but Toni has to deal with a scandal in Moncloa. Finally, María has to study, but she has another unforeseen event: taking care of her grandmother.

22.45 / Four

Latin bands in ‘Horizonte’

The program hosted by Iker Jiménez, Horizon, will analyze the attacks with machetes and brawls carried out by members of various gangs in recent weeks. In addition, it will also feature the testimony of two former members of Latin gangs, who will explain how they work, how they attract new members and what their forms of attack are. On the other hand, the program will address the last hour on the pandemic.

23.15 / Telecinco

‘Seducing a stranger’

perfect stranger. United States, 2007 (104 minutes). Director: James Foley. Cast: Halle Berry, Bruce Willis, Giovanni Ribisi.

Entertaining, although routine intrigue, with erotic-festive touches, in which Halle Berry (in the role of a journalist who decides to solve the murder of a childhood friend on her own) and Bruce Willis (as a powerful and dark multimillionaire). Pay attention to its surprising (not successful) ending.

11:48 p.m. / Hollywood

‘The graduate’

The graduate. United States, 1967 (105 minutes). Director: Mike Nichols. Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross.

A key film for a whole generation of moviegoers, a work that accompanied the emotional awakening of many viewers. The graduate It has aged quite badly, true, and it no longer scares anyone that Dustin Hoffman has an affair with his girlfriend’s mother, but some of its sequences can still be savored, and Anne Bancroft’s legs remain, forever.

24.00 / The 1

The situation of public health, in ‘Current Command’

Why are the foundations of public health shaking? Command actuality rIt deals with the situation of primary care, aggravated by the pandemic: the rate of doctors in Spain in 2020 stood at 5.83 per 1,000 inhabitants and that of nurses at 6.86, according to the INE. Figures well below the European average. The average time to obtain an external consultation is 75 days, according to the Ministry, and there are 661,162 patients on the surgical waiting lists. The program will analyze this data with family doctors, nurses and patients.

0.10 / 13th Street

‘spy game’

United States, 2001 (126 minutes). Director: Tony Scott. Cast: Robert Redford, Brad Pitt, Catherine McCormack.

About to retire and the end of the cold war, a CIA agent will have to come to the aid of a former pupil imprisoned for international espionage. He will only have 24 hours. This is how this entertaining starts action thriller starring the always effective Robert Redford and Brad Pitt. In the words of its director, Tony Scott (top gun Y Deja vu), the film is “a huge kaleidoscope, a feast of colors, emotions, places and sounds that can be savored through all those different places.”

1.31 / TCM

‘Road to Perdition’

road to perdition. United States, 2002 (111 minutes). Director: Sam Mendes. Cast: Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Rob Maxey, Jude Law.

After achieving resounding success with AmericanBeauty, Sam Mendes confirmed his stature as a filmmaker with this outstanding drama depicting the story of a Depression-era hit man. The protagonist, when his work affects his private life, leading to the death of his wife and young son, embarks with his other son on a journey of revenge and redemption. The best, within the good general tone, the Hanks-Newman interpretive duel.

