what he said about the 2022 Oscars

Lady Gaga has had a dizzying rise in her acting career. Her most recent participation in the film House of Gucci It has earned her praise, for which not a few took her nomination for the 2022 Oscar Awards for granted, although in the end she was not included among the applicants for this edition.

Although the artist aspires to other coveted awards such as the Golden Globe, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAs, she was left out of the Best Actress category at the 94th edition of the Oscars that will be delivered on March 27. Gaga, however, did not stop praising her classmates from House of Gucci competing in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category.

“I couldn’t be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years. Frederick (Aspiras) was magical, precise and delicate before the shoot and during the shoot. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, at least a year of preparation. He is a living genius, and Freddie, we are all so grateful to be around your talent, creativity, and generosity of spirit,” Gaga wrote on social media.

In the message he added: “You continue to demonstrate your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision and your deep connection with your family that drives you to excellence at all times.” He also praised the 2022 Oscar nominees whom he congratulated for “their hard work, dedication and their magic. You all deserve great recognition… your great dedication during covid, your big heart and your ability to tell incredible stories is a gift to the entire world during what for many is a difficult time. Bravo”.

The 35-year-old artist has been praised for her work on screen, including the film “A Star Is Born” with Bradley Cooper. Now she has had the luxury of choosing her next companions on the big screen, a luxury that few celebrities can afford. She, for her part, made her aspirations clear and now has her sights set on a two-time winner of the coveted Academy Award.

“My God, there are so many actors I would like to work with. Al Pacino was without a doubt one of them, I am very proud to call him my friend. He wanted to work with Jared Leto, also with Adam Driver. I wanted to work with Jeremy Irons and with Salma Hayek ”, she expressed, referring to her colleagues from House of Gucci, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Later, she revealed that she would be delighted to share on the big screen with the protagonist of Philadelphia Y forest gump, Tom Hanks. “I think he is one of the most brilliant actors of all time,” he said of the famous actor, winner of two of the six Oscars for which he has been nominated.