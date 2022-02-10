“We have absolutely no desire to leave”: Meta clarifies its comments about a possible withdrawal of Facebook and Instagram from Europe

The company reiterated that it “depends on data transfers between the European Union and the United States to operate its global services.”

The Meta company denied that it had made any alleged threats to the European Union to completely cease the activities of Facebook and Instagram on the continent.

“Meta does not threaten to leave Europe at all,” Markus Reinisch, Meta’s vice president for European public policy, said in a statement Tuesday. “We have absolutely no desire to withdraw from Europe, of course not. But the simple reality is that Meta, like many other companies, organizations and services, relies on data transfers between the European Union and the United States to operate its global services,” he added.

Reinisch assured that Meta urges that the fundamental rights of EU users be protected and that “the Internet continues to function as it was conceived: without obstacles, complying with current legislation, but without being limited by national borders.”

The controversy arose around a statement by the company, in an annual report published on February 2, where it was said that it would probably not be able to continue offering its products and services in Europe. if it was not allowed to continue transferring users’ personal data to the US. Meanwhile, European regulators are working on new legislation to regulate this procedure.

For their part, the German Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, and his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, expressed little concern about the possibility of Meta completely ceasing the activities of Facebook and Instagram on the continent. Both addressed the issue during a joint press conference offered this Monday in Paris.

“After I got hacked, I have lived without Facebook or Twitter for four years: life is fantastic,” Habeck said.

“Surely we live very well without Facebook and that we would live very well without FacebookLe Maire seconded him, stressing that the digital giants must understand that the European Union will resist their “excessive power”, assert its sovereignty and protect the personal data of its population.