Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker for his birthday

Vin Diesel, 54 years old, shared on his Instagram account a photograph taken years ago, and which is part of the aforementioned franchise, where both characters appear.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCQR7K-9sJvy%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAFtzWOjl8C0t3RF0EyT9LZBqdaDyaR0gpNZBWybMtAvZBQ9pdIeaxT6HbErrZBAdwGGYHqjb9fPTd6cjouGc5fm6BSTN6py6dX5d667vdkFiViIF7Fp0NdX9njeAgqOMU3UUMwhvHnBLtfoRfKKzf5pAPYuiUwZDZD

Alongside the snapshot, the artist wrote, “There’s so much to tell you… Normally I’d say you wouldn’t believe how I spent your birthday… but I sure know from the result that you were there with me in spirit. I miss you, always.”

Just like Vin Diesel, Paul Walker’s daughter, meadow, celebrates each of the commemorative dates that are related to his father, and this time was no exception.

The 22-year-old, who has successfully dabbled in the world of fashion, paid him a touching tribute by posting a beautiful photo from when she was just a child.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCTuawpZlCD2%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAFtzWOjl8C0t3RF0EyT9LZBqdaDyaR0gpNZBWybMtAvZBQ9pdIeaxT6HbErrZBAdwGGYHqjb9fPTd6cjouGc5fm6BSTN6py6dX5d667vdkFiViIF7Fp0NdX9njeAgqOMU3UUMwhvHnBLtfoRfKKzf5pAPYuiUwZDZD

“Happy birthday daddy, I love you”Meadow wrote alongside the image, which also features her father, who sadly passed away in a car accident in 2013.

She has often honored her father’s memory, as she did by attending the ‘F9’ premiere in June. Diesel has even raised the possibility of Meadow appearing in an upcoming installment in the franchise.

It should be noted that, in addition to her career on the catwalks, the young woman has focused on the charity in honor of her father’s legacy, the Paul Walker Foundation, which aims to protect the oceans and wildlife.

But Vin Diesel and Meadow weren’t the only celebrities who remembered Paul on his birthday, as they were joined by other ‘Fast & Furious’ stars.

Michelle Rodriguez He also took to Instagram and wrote, “Mmmm, what an angel Paul will always be. Always remembered that way”while Ludacris commented, “We all know you’re still smiling at us. Happy birthday, my brother.”