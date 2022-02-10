Vallecano Ray vs. Real Betis – Match Report – 9 February, 2022

MADRID — Goals by Borja Iglesias and William Carvalho, respectively, allowed Betis to win in Vallecas (1-2) and curb Rayo’s illusion, which took the lead through Álvaro García in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Forty years after experiencing a Copa del Rey semifinal for the first and only time, in 1982, the Vallecas neighborhood was decked out to experience one of those special nights that will remain framed in Rayo’s memory album.

The party that had started an hour before kick-off on the outskirts of the stadium was moved to the pitch and the evening could not have started in a better way for the locals. After ten minutes, Iván Balliú starred in a good individual play down the right wing and put a cross into the heart of the area that Álvaro García finished off with a header, after anticipating Sabaly.

The goal brought joy to the stands of the Vallecas stadium, but it did not discourage Betis, who tried to subdue Rayo with high pressure and a vertical game that put the Madrid team in trouble, which at certain stages did not find a way to stop the green and white attackers.

Betis found the reward for their daring after 25 minutes, when Borja Iglesias received a ball at the edge of the box, left with a good maneuver by Fran García and Oscar Valentín, and fired a powerful shot to the right by Stole Dimitrievski that the Macedonian goalkeeper failed to clear.

The same protagonist, Borja Iglesias, caused a scare in the Vallecas stands when just before the break he fired a point-blank shot inside the area that Dimitrievski deflected for a corner.

In the second half the game was very even and neither of the two teams managed to impose their dominance on the pitch, although it was Rayo who tried the most looking for elaborate plays and Betis trying to go on the counter with quick plays.

The Verdiblanco team missed Sergio Canales a lot, one of the most imaginative players on their squad and who could not be there because he was positive for COVID. His substitute, Aitor Ruibal, complied, although he was not decisive in attacking plays.

In search of fresh air, and above all other offensive resources, Andoni Iraola brought on Radamel Falcao with thirty minutes to go, but the Colombian did not find a clear shooting position in any of his moves and ended up diluted in the tangle of green and white players.

Betis turned the score around in the 67th minute when William Carvalho received a ball inside the box, left Catena with a ‘tunnel’ and finished off a cross against Dimitrievski.

With that result, Rayo was rushed and that affected his game, which became rushed, an aspect that made him make mistakes in circulation that Betis took advantage of to multiply his arrivals in the Dimitrievski area, who saved his team in two occasions to two shots from Borja Iglesias and William Carvalho.

The tie will be decided at the Benito Villamarín on March 3.