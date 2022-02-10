Users accuse Dwayne Johnson of being racist and transphobic for comments dating back to his time in WWE and consequently demand his “cancellation”

The actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as The rock, is one of the most popular in the film industry, however, for a couple of days he has been in the sights of users, who have started a campaign against him demanding the cancellation of the actor as a result of various comments he made during his time in WWE.

Users ask for the cancellation of Dwayne Johnson

Recently, various clips of Dwayne Johnson in which he can be seen making jokes that can be considered in bad taste. The following video apparently shows the actor mocking trans people by saying “like a bloated transvestite wonder woman”:

In this other video, we see The rock imitating the Chinese accent during an event of the WWE:

The user who published the previous tweet accuses the actor of being racist, transphobic and anti-disabled for his comments, but by far, this other user has been the most extremist and that is, he demands that the actor be canceled for an alleged tweet that At the moment, it cannot be corroborated since it is only a screenshot:

However, there are other users who assure that the cancellation of the actor is out of place, since all the accusations are from when he was a fighter of the WWE and most likely, he was playing his character, The rock:

Psst…I don’t know if you’re aware, but wrestling is a work and Dwayne Johnson the person was playing a character, The Rock. Attributing worked wrestling quotes to him is like thinking Ed Norton is an actual skinhead since he played one in American History X. — Ataxis Games (@ataxisgames) February 7, 2022

Psst… I don’t know if you’re aware, but wrestling is a job and Dwayne Johnson, the person, was playing a character, The Rock. Attributing worked wrestling quotes to him is like thinking that Ed Norton is a real skinhead since he played one in American History X. Twitter user

For now, the move to cancel Dwayne Johnson, It has not had an impact on his personal life or his career, but undoubtedly the intention of the users who demand justice is that the actor be canceled, which is equivalent to being left out of the entertainment industry.

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: COSPLAYER GOES VIRAL FOR HIS ANIME ORESUKI PANSY COSPLAY

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, animes, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and Instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content. We are waiting for you!