Updated Endometriosis Guidelines Emphasize Less Laparoscopy, More Hormone Therapy

Endometriosis, a disorder in which cells similar to those of the endometrium grow outside the uterus.

According to a statement from the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology, issued in February 2022, there are new guidelines for the management and treatment of endometriosis in clinical practice that will be able to better help and guide both doctors and patients.

Approximately 190 million women and adolescent girls are diagnosed with endometriosis during their reproductive years, and some women continue to have the condition after menopause. This pathology has a high impact on society due to health care costs, which are comparable to those of type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

The guidelines are the first update on the topic of endometriosis since 2014 and include more than 100 recommendations, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE). The target audience, according to the authors, are secondary health care providers and tertiary care that treat women with endometriosis. The recommendations were based on research articles published through December 1, 2020.

Although the most recent studies confirm previous ESHRE recommendationsseveral topics reflect changes significant in clinical practice.

In particular, laparoscopy is no longer recommended as the diagnostic gold standard and should be used only in patients with negative images for whom the treatment empirical was unsuccessful.

For pain management, studies support the use of GnRH antagonists as second-line treatment, while ablation laparoscopic uterosacral nerve and presacral neurectomy are no longer included in the recommendations.

The guidelines include new information on pregnancy and preserving the fertility for women with endometriosis. Added Endometriosis Fertility Index (EFI) to support collaborative decision making for women seeking pregnancy after surgery. However, prolonged use of the GnRH antagonist is not recommended before the reproductive technology treatments assisted to improve the live birth rate.

Endometriosis in adolescent patients is included in the guidelines for the first time, and strong recommendations include taking a careful history and using ultrasound if appropriate, but the use of serum biomarkers for diagnosis is not recommended. Strong recommendations for treatment strategies for adolescents include hormonal or progestin contraceptives as first-line therapy.

Recommendations for the management of menopausal endometriosis are more extensive than in previous guidelines, and the strongest update is against the use of estrogen-only therapy in these patients. However, the guidelines continue to recommend treating women with a history of endometriosis after surgical menopause with combined estrogen and progestin therapy “at least until the age of natural menopause.”

The expanded recommendations related to endometriosis and cancer begin with a strong recommendation that clinicians advise women that endometriosis is not associated with a significantly increased risk of cancer overall.

Other strong recommendations include reassuring women with endometriosis of the low risk of malignancy associated with hormonal contraceptive use and screening for cancer according to existing population-based guidelines without additional screening.

Epidemiologic data show that complete excision of visible endometriosis may reduce the risk of ovarian cancer, but the potential benefits must be weighed against the risks of surgery, including morbidity, pain and ovarian reserve, the authors said.

