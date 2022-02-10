‘Tuca’ suggests to Liga MX teams that they “take seriously” the consequences of Covid-19 in soccer players

The Bravos campus is undergoing tests after studies by UNAM scientists

Ricardo Ferrettitechnical director of Juarez FCrevealed that they will carry out studies on the Braves squad, in order to prevent any problems in their soccer players, due to the consequences that a contagion by Covid-19this based on studies by scientists from UNAM.

Similarly, the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti advised that the other clubs in Mexican soccer should take action on the matter and test their soccer players to rule out and prevent any health problem on campus.

‘Tuca’ Ferretti asked to pay special attention to the consequences that players may have due to Covid-19 imago7

“Today there were already two players, tomorrow another five will go, on Friday another five, Saturday another five and we will seek to do these tests to be able to prevent the health and career of these elements in the first place, because we have realized, even from the comments that UNAM has just done, that what is physically affecting the players is something that we must be very careful about. If you see, apart from the contagion, the number of players who have been injured, which was not common. These studies must be taken seriously and hopefully all teams do so too”, he acknowledged.

The coach of the Juarez team emphasized that, after the studies carried out by the UNAM, it will be important to analyze their players as soon as possible, seeking to avoid what happened with other elements of soccer, who due to consequences of the Covid-19have presented health complications.

“This weekend we plan to do a series of tests related to the coronavirus because the information we have from UNAM, from UNAM scientists, there are already consequences in every human being and naturally in high performance people it is more careful. You know perfectly well that there are already two players who have had to retire, one has already retired, the other is totally disabled and it is said that it is due to the consequences of the coronavirus, ”he concluded.