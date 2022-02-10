Tom Cruise would replace Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man – Vibra

With the release of the next movie in the Marvel Universe called Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessmany believe that Tom Cruise would replace the original Iron Man.

The truth is that Iron Man fans have not been able to get over the death of ‘Tony Stark’ on the tape ‘Avengers Endgame’.

Rumors that the billionaire Stark could return to life and to the giant screen grow thanks to the tricks of Dr. Strange that the actor plays benedict cumberbatch.

Just like on tape ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Dr. Strange brought together the three generations of this hero by opening the multiversecould also do the same with Iron Man.

On tape’Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘, Strange must deal with the mistakes left over from the previous film with Spider-Man.

But why would Tom Cruise replace Robert Downey Jr.?

When he died ‘Tony Stark’the actor who played him Robert Downey Jr. hinted that this would be his last representation of the character.

Added to all this are the recent images that have gone viral on the Internet where the actor of ‘Mission Impossible’ Tom Cruise appears on the set of the film of the ‘Dr. strange’.

Some believe that they are false or that they are a montage, however, neither no one from the franchise has come out to deny such speculation.

Will Iron Man fans accept the return of Tony Stark, now played by Tom Cruise? Leave your opinion in the comments.