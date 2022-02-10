Tom Cruise will say goodbye to Ethan Hunt and Mission Impossible after the eighth film

February 9, 2022 2:06 p.m.

Tom Cruise has left an indelible mark on action and espionage cinema, since 1996 and in the course of six films, the star of the film saga Mission: Impossible made Ethan Hunt one of the most intrepid and obstinate characters on the big screen, seasoned by Cruise’s inviolable stance to star in his own stunts, even the most dangerous.

Tom Cruise in July 2022 will be sixty years old and will probably have to say goodbye to the Impossible Mission Force. This alleged goodbye of Cruise to the saga comes after his most successful deliveries, Secret Nation in 2015 and Fallout in 2018, but also after the difficulties in getting the new movies forward.

Paramount and Cruise’s initial plans were to shoot the seventh and eighth installments of Mission: Impossible consecutively, as a huge blockbuster, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the shooting plans and, consequently, the release dates.

In fact, the two films were scheduled to be released in theaters in 2021 and 2022. However, finally, Mission Impossible 7 will arrive in 2023 and its sequel, which is still being shot, in 2024. A tough process in which it will remain in the I remember the huge anger that Cruise launched at members of his team for not following the sanitary protocols during filming.