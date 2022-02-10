Tom Cruise and his ‘Mission Impossible 7’ have a problem, and it’s not just Covid

When the pandemic forced the closure of movie theaters by locking us up at home, Tom Cruise he hung up his superhero cape and came to the rescue of his industry. This was made clear in the infamous leaked audio where he scolded a couple of employees for breaking the distance protocol on the set of Mission Impossible 7. That is to say, the cinema depended on him and the box office blockbuster on him. And in part, he was not wrong, as evidenced by the few big blockbusters that we have had over the last two years, such as Spider-Man: No way home or No time to die.

For this reason, while the vast majority of studios and production companies chose to watch their pockets and wait for the storm to pass before betting millions on new ideas, Tom Cruise He went ahead with his most impossible mission yet. So impossible that there is still more than a year to go before its premiere (July 2023) and problems are already lurking.

Actor Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell in a yellow Fiat 500 on the set of Mission Impossible 7 on Via Nazionale, Rome, Italy on Oct. 9, 2020 (Photo by Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Apparently, Mission Impossible 7 It is the most expensive delivery of the saga. Delays, cancellations, anti-Covid measures and constant changes, would have squeezed the finances of Paramount and Skydance Media scaling the budget up to $290 million, according to Variety. That is, $100 million more than the previous delivery cost, Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

If we take into account that to that figure it would be necessary to add the cost of the promotional and marketing campaign -which is usually also in the nine figures- the sequel would have the obligation to raise large amounts ahead. And in the midst of a pandemic still, when only four blockbusters exceeded collections greater than half a million in 2021, it is still a challenge, no matter how much it is about Tom Cruise (Spider Man, No Time To Die, Fast 9 Y Venom 2). After all, the box office is being more unpredictable than ever, as evidenced by the $399 million grossed by a movie with a giant promotional campaign like it was. dunes, having cost $165 million to make, or the paltry $153 million raised by a continuation of a modern classic like The Matrix Resurrections.

Evidently, Mission Impossible 7 He has several tricks in his favor. On the one hand, that it is a successful saga with great commercial reach. Without going any further, its previous installment released in 2018 was the most successful with a global collection of $791 million. But it also has great interest in seeing Tom Cruise doing his deadly stunts. And this movie will be no exception, placing the actor in a heart-stopping sequence driving a motorcycle at full speed to jump off a cliff in Norway. “This is by far the most dangerous thing I’ve ever tried.” The actor said according to the cited media during the presentation of the film at a convention for theater owners.

Anyway, as much as Tom Cruise jumps into the air and infects the most frenetic action, there are those who believe that another problem is looming for the film and other blockbusters: China. Several years ago, Hollywood began setting its sights on the Asian box office. If the country accepts the premiere – they only accept a handful of international films a year – hundreds of millions of dollars can be raised. For example, only there, Mission: Impossible – Fallout made $180 million. However, political tensions between the US and China could be jeopardizing interest in releasing Hollywood films there.

In recent months, China has denied the release of some of the biggest productions of the year, such as Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or Venom: there will be slaughter. While those that managed to reach their rooms ended up going through the censorship scissors or did not collect what was expected, as was the case with no time to die or Dunes. According to Wall Street Journal journalist Erich Schwartzel and his book about it, Red Carpet, a theory points out that the Chinese public could have lost interest in American productions, as shown by the Chinese box office of 2021 where national films were crowned as the biggest blockbusters of the year with collections of more than $800 and $900 million (Box OfficeMojo). Only in China. While he also theorizes that the Chinese bureaucracy that decides which films are released would watch carefully how many or which ones they approve, so as not to risk their jobs when tensions between the countries rise. And that will also depend on the success of Mission Impossible 7.

Paramount delayed the premiere of the film several times, the last date being from September 30, 2022 to July 14, 2023. The official version indicates that the reason is the continuity of the pandemic, however it would not be unreasonable to speculate if It would not have anything to do with the intention of waiting to see what happens between the countries given the great value that China has for the film market, and in the Mission Impossible saga.

In any case, according to an individual consulted by Variety, the delay would also be related to Tom Cruise’s desire to ensure that the end of Mission Impossible 7 It fits in perfectly with the next and final installment, which is about to start production in South Africa. However, each delay inflates expenses more and more.

Paramount and Skydance not only face the challenge of grossing hundreds of millions at the 2023 box office for profit, but now they must also face the cost of the eighth installment without having harvested anything yet with the seventh. Everything this while director Christopher McQuarrie and his star maintain the spirit of the saga, shooting in real locations, in different corners of the world and following pandemic protocols. And while Tom Cruise maintains his original contract – one of those that almost no longer exists in Hollywood – which guarantees him an extra salary if the film reaches a marked figure at the box office. For example, with the last film the studio would have given him a bonus close to $50 million. That is to say, Cruise would also be interested in the box office responding more than once if he wants to see more benefits for the effort and commitment dedicated to this sequel.

Mission Impossible 7 It doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy. If they can’t debut in China then their economic prospects could be greatly affected, while they will need massive public assistance to recoup their investment. In theory, and looking at the figures, at least repeat the influx that had no time to die with its $774 raised worldwide. However, with the unpredictability of the audience and their tendency to consume films, you never know. After all, Tom Cruise remains one of the last big stars left in Hollywood with the power to attract the masses with his name alone and his follies in the action genre. If anyone can beat this quest, it might be him.

