This premium high-end Samsung Galaxy drops 290 euros for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G drops to 969 euros in the Samsung store, a discount of 290 euros for the best Android mobile you can buy.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G It is the best Android mobile you can buy right now. We are not talking about him to remind you how good he is, but because he is the star of a scandalous offer in the samsung online store. Specifically, now you can save 290 euros when buying this spectacular phone, since its price sinks to €969.

The recommended retail price of this “premium” high-end smartphone is 1,259 euros, so you can take advantage of this opportunity to get it for much less money. The one from the Samsung store is the best price right now in the market, ahead of stores like Amazon or PcComponentes.

When we had the opportunity to analyze the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, we already told you that Samsung had found the key to create the best Android mobile on the market. We saw it in his impressive 6.8-inch AMOLED displayon the Exynos 2100 processor power and in its spectacular camera system with 108MP lens. The experience is completed with a large battery that easily reaches two days of use. In short, a perfect purchase if you are looking for the best quality.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with a discount of 290 euros

That the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is a premium quality mobile is something that has been felt since we first held it in our hands. We refer to the “Phantom Black” version, which is the one on sale and the one we were able to test. East matte finish is beautiful and repels fingerprints very well. Furthermore, it is especially resistant thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus glass.

If we look at its front, we see that it mounts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with resolution WQHD+ (3200×1440 pixels) and adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz. In practice, it is a panel of excellent quality in every way. Under the chassis of this smartphone works the processor samsung exynos 2100, with extreme power to perform any task without flinching. Eye, it has 5G modem integrated, so you can also connect to these faster networks.

The smartphone also has the most versatile camera system of a Samsung mobile to date. In the rear mounts up to four cameras –108 MP main wide angledouble telephoto of 10 MP and an ultra wide angle of 12 MP-, while the front camera is 50 MP. In general, the experience with the photographic system is very, very good.

Another feature that proves that this mobile deserves the name “Ultra” is the battery, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh to reach without many problems the two days of use with a full charge. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is compatible with 25W fast charge, but Samsung decided not to accompany it with a charger. Therefore, you should use one that you already have at home or buy a 25W Samsung charger, on sale for €12.45 in amazon.

If you are looking for a high-end mobile or just want to treat yourself, this Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is a great option to use it as a personal mobile for years to come. Take advantage of the occasion offered by Samsung and take it for 290 euros less.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!