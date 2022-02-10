this little device is my recommendation to completely change your TV

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick drops in price and is here to give your TV a new lease of life.

Is your TV running slow? Do you have an outdated smart TV that is driving you crazy? Do you want to enjoy Netflix, HBO, Disney+, YouTube and many others in your living room? The solution is very simple, and goes through one of the Amazon products that I am most happy to have bought.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick drops in price and can be yours for only 24.99 euros. It is very simple to use, you just have to plug it into one of the HDMI ports on your TV to change it completely. You can download the best applications totally free and enjoy fluidity and speed.

Give your TV a new life

The Fire TV Stick is very similar to a pen drive, connect it to your television, also to your WiFi network and everything will be ready. It arrives next to a command with which you will take control, you will have access to a huge number of series, movies and music applications. All this, in full HD resolution.

I use this little device every day and it has rejuvenated my television, which is already a few years old. Plus, thanks to Alexa and my Echo Dot speaker, I can control everything with my voice.

Quiet, It doesn’t matter if you don’t have one of Amazon’s smart speakers.only with the Fire TV Stick you can also enjoy Alexa. Whenever you need it, Alexa will be there to help you. Ask him to find a movie, or ask him about the results of your favorite team. The remote comes with a button dedicated to the assistant so that you have it within reach at all times.

This Fire TV Stick barely costs 25 euros and, as I said, It is one of the best purchases I have made in recent times.. Completely renewing your old-fashioned television is easier and cheaper than you thought.

Related topics: Amazon, Offers, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!