This is how well Jennifer Aniston wears shorts at 50

Netflix’s best murder detectives are back. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55they are in the middle of recording ‘Murder Mystery 2’the sequel to the platform mystery film streaming which was a complete success three years ago. Its new plot promises the same laughs and entertainment for the whole family. The actors have traveled to Oahu, Hawaii, to shoot their scenes. In the set, Jennifer Aniston is getting ahead of us beach outfits that we will carry the rest of the mortals in a few months.

Our eternal Rachel Green from ‘Friends’ she’s great It seems that time does not pass for her. The jennifer aniston style we love it, both on the red carpet and in her day-to-day looks. Over the years she has not lost that fresh and trendy point that characterizes her. He likes to have fun with his outfits, follow trends and take risks. He dares with everything. That’s why it’s a perfect example to dress 50+ in fashion and without vetoing any garment. Her beach look with shorts shows that we can boast of legs all our lives.

The Jennifer Aniston beach look does not understand age. Their white shorts They are an essential of the summer suitcase. She wore them with off-road basics. She likes her gray cotton t-shirt with a V-neckline, which gives her a design note even on the tops of the wardrobe. As accessories she wore a panama hata foulard fine matching his t-shirt, a gold watch and a hippy necklace with a stone.

His trick to stylize himself to the maximum was his footwear. We believe that Jennifer Aniston herself could have proposed it to the person in charge of the film’s wardrobe. The actress put on some esparto wedges precious with buckle at the ankle. An off-road shoe that works with all summer looks, both day and night.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler They get along wonderfully. “Back to work with my friend. #MurderMystery2”, both shared in an Instagram post with a photo together. A chemistry that crosses the screen. It is no small matter that 30 million accounts saw his film during the first three days of its release in 2019. It broke records and became the #1 Most Viewed Netflix Original Movie.

The film It has just started recording, so it has not yet been announced when it will see the light. In addition to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, ‘Murder Mystery 2’ will also star Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Tony Goldwyn and Enrique Arce.

