They observe for the first time the final phase of the impact of planetary debris against a white dwarf

Scientists at the University of Warwick announced they had found “the first direct evidence that white dwarfs accrete the remains of ancient planetary systems”.

A group of astronomers managed for the first time to observe the moment when the remains of destroyed planets collide with the surface of a white dwarf staras reported on Wednesday by the University of Warwick (United Kingdom), which led the investigation.

The observed event occurred billions of years after the formation of the planetary system. The scientists used X-rays to detect the rocky and gaseous material that leaves a planetary system, after the death of its host star, being attracted by it and finally integrating itself on its surface, a process that receives the name of accretion. This is the first direct measurement of the accretion of rocky material on a white dwarf, confirming decades of indirect evidence of the same phenomenon in more than a thousand stars, the team said.

“This detection provides the first direct evidence that white dwarfs accrete the remains of ancient planetary systems“, said Dr. Tim Cunningham, from the Department of Physics at the British institution. “In this way, the accretion sounding provides a new technique with which we can study these systems, as it offers a glimpse into the probable fate of the thousands of known exoplanetary systems, including our own solar system,” he added.

How was the discovery made?

The destiny of most of the stars, including those that orbit our Sun, is to join a white dwarf, that is, a star that has burned all its ‘fuel’ and has shed its outer layers, a process in which it can destroy or destabilize any orbiting body. More than 300,000 white dwarfs have been discovered in our galaxy, and many are believed to be accumulating the remains of planets and other celestial bodies that once orbited them.

When material from those bodies is drawn toward the star at a high enough speed, it collides with the star’s surface, forming a shock-heated plasma. That plasma, with temperatures between 100,000 and a million degrees Celsius, is then deposited on the surface and, as it cools, emits x-rays that can be detected.

However, detecting such lightning is very difficult, as the small amount that does reach Earth can be lost among other bright sources in the sky. For this reason, astronomers took advantage of the Chandra X-ray space observatory to analyze the nearby white dwarf G29-38, details the study published in the journal Nature.

Previous observations

astronomers have already had indirect evidence that these celestial objects are actively accreting. Thus, spectroscopic observations have shown that between 25 and 50% of white dwarfs have heavy elements in their atmospheres, such as iron, calcium and magnesium. Until now, however, they had not been able to see the material as it was pulled toward the star.

“We have finally seen material actually entering the star’s atmosphere. It is the first time that we can deduce an accretion rate which does not depend on detailed models of the white dwarf’s atmosphere. The most remarkable thing is that it fits very well with what has been done before,” Cunningham said.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!