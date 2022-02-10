They emphasize the need for patients with autoimmune conditions to assess their cardiovascular health

After age 65, the risk is the same for men and women.

Dr. Valentín del Río, interventional cardiologist at Manatí Medical Center.

The illness coronary appears as one of the main causes of death in the united statesas indicated by Dr. Valentín del Río, interventional cardiologist of the Manatí Medical Center in an exclusive magazine with Medicine and Public Health.

The specialist explained that coronary diseases are closely related to other conditions such as metabolic syndrome, obesity, diabetes and a sedentary lifestyle; which is why he insists on the importance of obtaining a timely diagnosis.

He added that an EKG may not always reflect the actual condition of the heart, “we have found that some patients have a normal electrocardiogram and are having a heart attack or severe disease coronary”.

Del Rio defined the illness coronary as the blockage of the arteries of the heart, that is, when they cannot supply enough oxygen-rich blood to the muscle responsible for pumping blood to the body.

Generally speaking, men over 45 years and older women over 50 years of age are more likely to suffer from the illness coronary. “The difference between gender has been established because women have sex hormones that protect them. However, after the age of 65, that difference evens out.”

Although myocardial infarctions are more common in men, cardiovascular diseases affect women more. “Now we have more techniques and more therapies that can help the patient so that these obstruction processes do not recur, since the veins run through the entire body.”

the doctor did emphasis on basic care in lifestyles, because doing physical exercise and having a healthy diet considerably reduces the risk of contracting the illness.

Relationship between autoimmune diseases and coronary heart disease

The interventional cardiologist indicated that the relationship between these diseases is just as close as those mentioned at the beginning, because in general these conditions are associated with inflammation.

“These patients have inflammatory levels in their system that exacerbate the illness coronary, for that reason constant monitoring should always be carried out in this population, since atherosclerosis is of greater incidence”, he explained.

He added that primary care also plays a fundamental role in the prevention and specialized care of these medical conditions.

“Primary physicians have the ability to diagnose and suspect these diseases. Today, many of the cardiologists in Puerto Rico work with multidisciplinary teams, so patient care is offered under one roof,” he concluded.

Symptoms of coronary heart disease

Dr. Valentín del Río clarified that the symptoms of the illness heart rate vary according to the type of heart disease the patient has.

In the case of heart disease in the blood vessels, the symptoms are:

*Chest pain, chest tightness, chest pressure and chest discomfort (angina pectoris);

*shortness of breath;

*pain, numbness, weakness, and cold feeling in the legs or arms if the blood vessels in those parts of the body are narrowed;

*pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, or back.

For their part, the symptoms of heart disease caused by abnormal heartbeats (cardiac arrhythmias) are recognized because they are:

*Feeling of fluttering in the chest;

*fast heartbeat (tachycardia);

*slow heartbeat (bradycardia);

*chest pain or discomfort;

*shortness of breath;

*daze;

*dizziness;

*fainting (syncope) or near-fainting

See the full interview: