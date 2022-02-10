They discover that cuachalalate, a Mexican plant, can treat cancer

Mexican scientists discovered that a plant used in traditional medicine would help in the treatment of different types of cancer.

Quachalalate promotes the death of tumor cells

The research carried out by the Department of Toxicology of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) of the National Polytechnic Institute. It showed that cuachalalate (the medicinal plant) promotes the death of tumor cells, at the same time that it stimulates the immune system to attack different types of cancer.

The plant is commonly used in traditional Mexican medicine as a gastroprotective and auxiliary in vascular diseases.

Libia Vega Loyo, who leads the investigation, said in a Cinvestav statement that its benefits are due to its content of anacardic 6-pentadecyl salicylic acid. Which promotes the programmed death (apoptosis) of tumor cells without affecting normal cells.

Currently, the method used to kill diseased cells is through inflammation or necrosis. However, this causes significant tissue damage, as well as the side effects of cancer treatment, Cinvestav detailed.

He found that 6-pentadecylsalicylic acid does not kill normal cells, but instead induces them to stop proliferating. That is, they expand more slowly but do not die.

Medicinal plant VS cancer: This compound is capable of stimulating the immune system

The researcher explained that this compound is capable of stimulating the immune system. It has a very specific phosphorylation function on certain proteins or kinases, whose role is to signal macrophages (an important component of the immune system) to be more reactive and respond quickly to challenges that come their way.

This means that they induce the death of tumor cells and activate the immune system to attack more effectively.

The study has been carried out in models with breast cancer and in vitro (in a test tube or controlled environment). In leukemia cell lines and cells of the gastrointestinal tract, specifically the stomach.

In addition, preliminary studies combine 6-pentadecyl salicylic acid with other antineoplastic agents. With this, a reduction in the toxicity of chemotherapy was observed, maintaining the same pharmacological efficacy of tumor reduction.

Apart from the above, an important synergy has been found with carboplatin to reduce breast tumors more efficiently.

Research is in preclinical testing of the use

The research, published in Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology and Molecules, shows that antineoplastics such as taxol (a drug used to treat breast cancer). It has the disadvantage of being very toxic to the immune system, as it burns bone marrow cells and decreases the number of white blood cells.

This “leaves the patient immunosuppressed, very susceptible to infections, being the most serious consequence of all chemotherapies,” the research warns.

In contrast, the medicinal plant of cuachalalate does not attack immune cells, so significant changes such as an inflammatory or allergic response do not occur. This makes it a very safe compound to treat cancer, Vega Loyo noted.

Currently, research is in preclinical testing of the use of cuachalalate anacardic acids in conjunction with other classical antineoplastic agents used in the clinic such as carboplatin, cisplatin, taxol, and 5-fluorouracil.

“With the combination we found a protective effect of anacardic acid on the toxic effects of classical antineoplastics in the production of immunosuppression and myelosuppression (toxicity in blood cells and bone marrow, respectively). Indicating a reduction in toxic side effects. such as leukopenia and myelosuppression due to classic antineoplastic drugs in patients receiving chemotherapy”, assured Libia Vega Loyo.

