These will be the most expensive Christmas cookies in the US

United States.- In millions of homes in the United States it is almost mandatory to buy or prepare homemade cookies in Christmasespecially to offer them to santa claus with a glass of milk, but these holidays promise to be the most expensive in history due to inflation.

This year, beyond choosing if they will be homemade or if the icing (frosting) of the cookies it will be in one of the traditional colors green, white or red, many families will be surprised by the cost of the ingredients, which have skyrocketed in recent months.

And all due to the economic stress caused by the covid-19 pandemic and the problems in the global supply chain. In November, year-on-year inflation stood at U.S by 6.8%, the highest level in almost four decades in the country and eight tenths more than in October.

But if we go into detail, we see that the increase in the cost of eggs in November was 6.2%, that of flour was 5% and 3.4% in the case of sugarthe other great ingredient necessary before daring to turn on the oven (also to watch out for the 6.5% increase in the price of electricity).

And this situation is not unique to U.S. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) already warned in November of a year-on-year increase of 38% in world prices for wheat and 40% for sugar, to which must be added a “pronounced” increase ” of dairy products.

Christmas in the clouds

While on video platforms they resume Christmas movies and on the radio Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you” does not stop playing, there are few things better than leaving home, even if it is to go to the shops to buy the ingredients.

Something similar happened to the Puerto Rican Blanca González, who explained to Efe that other years she made very elaborate cookies, but that this year she will bet on something simpler, with much less decoration: “Maybe some simple butter cookies.”

“It’s not just the desserts, it’s everything, the food and the gifts. Prices are much higher this year. It will be, for sure, the most expensive Christmas”, he lamented.

In a similar situation are the companies that make products for events and special dates such as Christmas. Salvadoran Zissy Castillo, who runs the catering company Food Cart Party, acknowledges that they have felt the increase in prices.

“It is to burst into tears,” he told Efe, giving as an example that 5 gallons (18 liters) of the vegetable oil most used by food professionals have skyrocketed and went from about 17-22 dollars to around 54.

“Oil, sugar, and fruit for Christmas desserts have doubled in price,” he lamented about a situation that has forced them to “play with prices,” reduce margins, and rule out smaller Christmas events.

most expensive cookies

Castle works at Los Angeles Californiastate in which it is more expensive to prepare biscuits than in others in the United States, where the price can differ, and a lot, depending on where the improvised Christmas baker lives.

If you bake a batch of Christmas cookies in Miami it costs an average of 6.67 dollars, the most expensive place to bake Christmas cookies in the United States, is in the Californian city of San Diego, where a tray rises to 12.4 dollars.

That’s according to meal kit provider HelloFresh, which published a study on the cost of baking traditional Christmas cookies in 60 US cities and 30 other countries using the prices of the basic ingredients for this recipe: flour, sugar, butter, eggs. and baking soda.

The average in the United States would be 6.10 dollars, far from the 12.83 of Sweden, the most expensive country to bake Christmas cookies in the world, the Dominican Republic (11.74) and Denmark (10.97).

But the Christmas spirit of González and Castillo encourages them to enjoy the holidays and their traditional desserts and forget that everything indicates that this year will be the most expensive Christmas in memory.

Even so, according to the National Federation of Retailers (NFR), Americans plan to spend on these dates when Christmas is celebrated, Hanukkah (the Jewish “Christmas”) or Kwanzaa (celebration of the black culture that each year goes from the 26 from December to January 1) an average of 997 dollars between gifts, food and decoration, among others.