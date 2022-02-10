These are the most popular bets for Super Bowl LVI

Will Odell Beckham Jr. score the first touchdown of the game? How many rushing yards will Joe Burrow have? Here we present the bets that have received the most attention from bettors

These are the most popular bets heading into Super Bowl LVI, based on number of bets taken, and based on money wagered.

The proposal of Odell Beckham Jr. as the scorer of the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI receives a lot of interest from bettors, both in number of bets and money wagered. Icon Sportswire

The 10 most popular bets, according to the number of bets

one. Odell Beckham Jr., first touchdown scorer (+750)

two. Los Angeles Rams first series: field goal attempt (+400)

3. Cincinnati Bengals first series: field goal attempt (+430)

Four. Coin Flip: Tails (-105)

5. Coin Flip: Heads (-105)

6. Evan McPherson field goals: over 1.5 (-130)

7. Ja’Marr Chase, first touchdown scorer (+675)

8. Cooper Kupp, first touchdown scorer (+390)

9. Bengals first series: touchdown (+340)

10. Joe Burrow rushing yards: up to 11.5 (-110)

The 10 most popular bets, according to the money bet

one. Will there be extra time?: No (-1500)

two. Coin Flip: Tails (-105)

3. Coin Flip: Heads (-105)

Four. Evan McPherson field goals: over 1.5 (-130)

5. Rams first series: field goal attempt (+400)

6. Bengals first series: field goal attempt (+430)

7. Odell Beckham Jr., first touchdown scorer (+750)

8. Joe Burrow rushing yards: up to 11.5 (-110)

9. Cam Akers Rushing Yards – Down to 64.5 (+105)

10. Will kickoff be a touchback?: No (+100)