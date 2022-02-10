These are the daily exercises of the new life of Britney Spears

Dance, Fitness, weights, yoga… Britney Spears finally feels liberated and shares her daily life with her almost 40 million followers on Instagram, in which physical exercise plays a fundamental role, since it helps her to be physically and mentally, just as she acknowledges.

An essential role is played in these routines by Sam Asghari, her personal trainer and fiancé, whom Britney met on the set of her music video Slumber Party in 2016. Since then they have never separated, he has been the one who has been supporting her in everything the process of emancipation from her father that has been a hard time for the singer. Since the judge agreed with her at the end of 2021, Britney has been euphoric and delighted to live her own life without being under the guardianship of Jamie Spears, a situation that she has suffered since 2008.

Finally free

The singer shares on Instagram the routines that her fiancé designs for her. The last time was on his trip to Hawaii and although they have had plenty of time to relax, the couple showed their devotion to the gym and shared a grueling workout session, which help him maintain his enviable figure at just 40 years old.

dances





One of the routines that cannot be missed in the artist’s training is dancing, which she practices whenever she can and that reminds us of the first video clips that made her famous. This practice is very beneficial for health as well as being fun and suitable for all ages. According to this study by the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​practicing dance regularly contributes to better self-esteem and improves stress levels.

Sit-ups, planks and march





Among the list of exercises that Sam includes in the routine of his future wife are walking, abdominals or plates. All kinds of exercises that he proposes to improve the strength and balance of the singer. In this way she has managed to define her body in an extraordinary way.

Dumbbells





Weights are another element that they always use and that are essential to strengthen the body, tone the muscles and give them volume. And although it used to be associated with an exclusive exercise for men, more and more women are using them. With strength training and a proper diet, weight is lost while the body is toned and thus the sagging caused by change is avoided.

Yoga





Britney is passionate about yoga and always includes it in her exercise routine. According to a study conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine, this practice is highly recommended to lower anxiety and stress levels.

Saturday’s routine





And finally, Sam Asghari also shares his healthy lifestyle habits of exercise and eating with his more than 2 million loyal followers on Instagram. Among them is this Saturday routine of high intensity exercises, a series of exercises with which you can get the body of what was once America’s girlfriend.