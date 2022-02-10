There will be three popcorn on WhatsApp

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.02.2022 10:30:13





Social networks are constantly updated to give their user everything they want, or at least they think so.

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in the world but few know some secrets that it hides but today we are going to tell you about the new update that you will surely be a fan or that you may simply hate.

Although this app has various options that help you control the privacy you want to have, either protecting your account or simply not showing your last connection. A few years ago, the blue popcorn that showed you if your contact had already read your message was implemented.this brought a lot of controversy but there was no going back.

Today, something similar will happen with the new update that will arrive soon to WhatsApp.

What will change in WhatsApp?

This new application will bring with it three popcorn. As we already know, the first of them means that your message was sent, the second that your contact has already received the message and when both turn blue, it means that your message has been read.

Well this third checkmark will arrive to tell you if your contact took a screenshot of your chat. This action will be accompanied by a message that will say: “User “x” has taken a screenshot. For your security, do not provide any type of personal information.

So now you know, do not be surprised by WhatsApp with this new update and of course always take care of your privacy within any social network.

DAG