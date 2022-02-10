The singer Rihanna would be pregnant with twins, according to her fans

United States.- The recent announcement of the pregnancy of the Barbadian singer, businesswoman and fashion designer Rihanna has been a revolution for the Internet; After speaking about it, another celebrity would have made the mistake of revealing details about it and the comments have not been long in coming.

It is about the American supermodel Gigi Hadid who would have uncovered that Rihanna is expecting twins, this after the singer’s first publication on Instagram, where she showed off her baby bump with a very intimate photograph; from home and without all the glamor with which she has accustomed her fans.

The photograph, which reached 17 million likes, received a peculiar comment from Gigi, which reads: “Three angels”, managing to capture all eyes and unleash all kinds of reactions, because his fans now believe that the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ is gestating two babies.

Immediately the comments were present in the publication and different social networks began to discuss the issue, while some claim that the supermodel is talking about Rihanna’s twin pregnancy, others consider that it is a comment dedicated to the singer, her boyfriend And your baby.

On the subject, Rihanna has not spoken, but she appeared again on social networks to publish more photos showing her pregnancy belly, while modeling an incredible fashionable outfit very much in her style; uncovered from the front and with different accessories.

It will be a matter of time to find out if the singer is expecting two babies, meanwhile, she gives herself the opportunity to be seen in public to show off her belly, it is believed that she is in her second trimester of pregnancy.

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky They have become one of the most talked about couples in the world of American entertainment, despite the fact that at some point in their relationship they faced all kinds of criticism and different theories surrounded them, they have proven to be better than ever, especially in this new stage. .

