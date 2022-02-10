The Redmi K50 Pro filters some details thanks to its cover

Apart from the possible prices of the Redmi K50 series, the K50 Pro model that will arrive globally under the POCO brand as its F4 model has revealed new details thanks to the appearance of what would be its casing.

Recently different images have appeared on Weibo of the housing of this terminal. Images show us the design on the back with a triple camera module.

But it also offers us a detail that until now had gone unnoticed, the unlock button would have the fingerprint reader. This would deny some rumors that the Pro and Pro + models would integrate this sensor under their screen.

This image would also confirm the integration of a 108MP sensor as the main one for the Pro model. Following the configuration as the Redmi Note 11 Pro series.

However, this other image that does not specifically refer to any model shows the unlock button completely covered by the casing. In counterpoint to the previous image, so For the moment, we must question which of the two solutions Redmi will finally opt for..

