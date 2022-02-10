The reasons why Cruz Azul’s fans are the ones that have grown the most in recent years

Cruz Azul has had a good luster. Between 2017 and 2022, in addition to returning to Liguilla, he won a Copa MX (A18), the Supercopa MX (2019), the Leagues Cup (2019), the long-awaited Liga MX (C21) and the Champion of Champions (2021). In addition, he was a league finalist (A18), played in the Champions Cup (2021), and was a semi-finalist in the Concacaf Champions League (2021). Not counting an unofficial title: the GNP Por México Cup (2020), which he also won.

This year, The fans of the Machine amounted to 8.8% of the country, while more popular clubs such as América or Chivas held 24.4% and 20.1%, respectively. However, over the years, the celestial ones were growing in popularity, while the Flock and the Eagles were decreasing.

The hobby study of the Mitofsky Consultation, which has been carried out every year since 2008, except in 2021, showed a large increase in Cruz Azul fans between the 2020 measurement (before the pandemic) and the 2022 measurement, which was published this week. Moreover, the team led by Juan Reynoso is the one that grew the most with 5.5%, since today they have 16.4% of soccer fans.

In addition to America and Chivas, Tigres, Monterrey, León, Tijuana, Necaxa, Querétaro and Atlético de San Luis they lost fans. Those who let go of more fans were the azulcrema (4.9%), the emeralds (2.6%) and the university students (2.4%). The worst year for Cruz Azul was 2015, since his fans dropped to 8.5%, while his best historical year was 2022 with 16.4%, followed by 2008 with 14%. The historical average of the celestial is 11.3%.

The reasons? Simple: between 2020 and 2022 Cruz Azul was a finalistwas leading in 2020 pre-pandemic, post won the GNP Cupand although they were shamefully eliminated in the semis against Pumas, in 2021 he obtained a lot of records and was champion of Liga MX, then he stayed with the Champion of Champions and today he excites everyone because of his level.

What’s more, there were very lovable players like Jonathan Rodríguez, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda and Juan Escobar. And although practically all of them left, today there are those who want to be and are still leaders in Clausura 2022. We are the biggest!