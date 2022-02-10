“The power of the dog”, the most nominated film at the Oscars and other data

Jane Campion (on the left), director of “The Power of the Dog” became known in 1982 with her short film “Peel”, since then she has directed fourteen feature films. Photo: AFP Agency

A pleasant surprise were the 12 nominations the film received the power of the dognot only for being the most nominated in this edition, but also because it is Netflixwhich continues to consolidate the platform in the great spheres of cinema.

Netflix has another nominee: don’t look up, although it has a star cast such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrance, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchet, among others, it has also received countless criticisms for what some call the film’s “weak plot”.

Not old fashioned

west side story or Love without barriers, the Spanish title is the pmovie number 12 directed by Steven Spielberg which achieves the nomination in the main category. Above him is only William Wyler, with 13 nominated films, but Spielberg has managed to surpass Wyler in the total number of nominations accumulated by his films: 138 applications. In addition, he thus becomes the first director to be nominated in six different decades (his first nomination was for Close Encounters of the Third Kindin 1977).

women who stand out

New Zealander Jane Campionwho is the director of the power of the dogis the first woman to be nominated twice in the category of Best Director (the first time was for The pianoin 1993).

the alley of lost souls Y don’t look up add up the ninth film for Cate Blanchett which gets the nomination in the main category, breaking the record held by Olivia de Havilland, who had appeared in eight nominated films.

National proud

To the film inspired by Colombia, Charmit went quite well. Disney is found year after year in the category of Best Animated Feature; however, it will not be easy to decide the winner, as their rivals Luca, Raya and the last dragon, The Mitchells vs. the machines Y flee They also showed very creative proposals. The second category in which he will compete will be in Best Original Song with the theme two caterpillars, Performed by Sebastian Yatra and finally Charm You will also have the opportunity to get one more prize in the section Best Soundtrack. There he will compete against the movies Don’t Look Up, dunesPArallel Mothers Y The Power of the dog.

King Midas of the Oscars

is what i could say Adam McKay who has achieved the nomination in the category of Best Film for three consecutive years: The big short, Vice Y Don’t look up.

He who knows, knows

Its the first time in 41 years that none of the nominees in the category of Best Actor is new at the Oscars and Judi Dench (Belfast), at 87 years old, equals Gloria Stuart (titanica) like himOldest Woman nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Add eight nominations in total

lovers and rivals

The Spaniards Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz make history. They are nominated for the first time in the same edition, for Best Actor and Lead Actress, respectively. Both have won their fourth nomination this year. (Each has won an Oscar for best supporting actor and actress). Bardem gets it for his performance on the tape Being the Ricardoswho co-stars with Nicole Kidman and Cruz for their performance in the Netflix film, Parallel mothers.

Even if they will not be the only couple in the delivery of the Oscar 2022 that will compete for a statuette Kirsten Dunst Y Jesse Plemons they have two children together and are a stable couple. They are nominated for the ribbon The power of the dog for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Penélope Cruz sets another record: she becomes the fifth woman to get nominated for best actress for two foreign language films (the first was Return). The previous actresses were Sophia Loren, Liv Ullmann, Isabelle Adjani and Marion Cotillard.

The forgotten

Although they are big screen heavyweights, their names got us into the nominations this year. They are Lady Gaga, Leonardo Dicaprio, Caitriona Balfe, Pedro Almodovar, Denis VilleneuveY song 2.

