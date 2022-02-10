“The night doctor”: fentanyl again | Directed by Elie Wajeman

THE NIGHT DOCTOR – 5 POINTS

night medicineFrance, 2020

Direction: elie wajeman

Film script: Agnes Feuvre, Vincent Macaigne, Elie Wajeman

Duration: 82 minutes

Interpreters: Vincente Macaigne, Pio Marmaï, Sara Giradeau, Sara le Picard

Premiere on the QubitTV and Mubi platforms, as part of the My French Film Festival.

The performance of Vincent Macaigneone of the contemporary actors most capable of conveying extreme despair, in no doubt the high point of this film by Elie Wajeman, one of whose co-writers is Macaigne himself. The consecrating role of this Parisian who looks like a good but cornered bear is undoubtedly that of the remarkable The Battle of Solferino (2013), where he tried to keep his children while his ex covered, as a mobile, the chaotic presidential elections of 2012.

Swept up by circumstances, Macaigne always seems pushed out of himself, without time to understand that what he is doing is not right. In The night doctor is dedicated to providing recipes to all kinds of pharmacological addicts, with the attitude of the good samaritan who helps others who need it.

The night doctor It begins in a key close to that of the film that established the actor, with Dr. Mickael Kourtchine (Macaigne) in anguish, signing two or three prescriptions for one of his faithful clients. Someone tells Kourtchine that these recipes, which he believes are saviors, are going to the black market. But the doctor, always sweaty, does not seem to process that information. Since he works at night (during the day, his “specialty” is more risky to practice), he sees little or nothing of his wife and children. Wife ultimatum. Kourtchine has a mistress (a subplot totally unrelated to the film), who, to her disorientation, announces her wedding to the drugstore owner (never better used the term). He, in turn, needs urgent prescriptions, to settle a debt with a trafficker. But the recipes are fentanyl, a drug that has caused 60,000 deaths in the United States, and the moral permission that Kourtchine grants herself goes there. Fentanyl, no.

Presented in Official Competition at Cannes 2020 (the one that did not take place, due to the pandemic), The night doctor develop a series of worked narrative lines: the nice guy involved in something that gets more and more murky, family conflict due to the demands of his “job”, brushing too close with people he doesn’t trust, ethical conflict, making a decision when maybe it’s too late.

Wajeman-Macaigne-Agnès Feuvre’s film draws from some quite visible sources: the man who works at night because he doesn’t get along well with daylight, as Travis Bickle in Taxi driverthe ambulance man Lives to the limit (Bringing Back the Deadalso by Scorsese-Schrader), who more than saving other people’s lives seems to want to redeem himself for all the sins committed, and the Adam Sandler of the recent Rough diamonds (can be seen on Netflix), who spends the film running to try to cover an astronomical debt. In all of them, the night and the city are hell itself.