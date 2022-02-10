The NFL returns to Mexico in the 2022 regular season

As ESPN’s John Sutcliffe anticipated, the NFL regular season will return to the Azteca Stadium field

It’s official: The NFL returns to the Azteca Stadium, confirmed the commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, this Wednesday, at his annual State of the League press conference.

It is a return to Mexican lands after no matches were held in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aztec Stadium, NFL Getty Images

Mexico it was the stage on October 2, 2005from the first regular season game of the NFL played outside the United States. The arizona cardinals They took the 31-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on that occasion.

The news, confirmed by the NFL as part of the international portion of the incoming regular season schedule, had been previously advanced by John Sutcliffe of ESPN in “Sports Center“.

Goodell also confirmed that in 2022, the first of four games will be held in Germany in the following years, two in Munich –including the first one next season– and two in Frankfurt. The match in Munich for the upcoming regular season will take place at the Allianz ArenaHouse of Bayern Munich.

The German club published a video on social networks announcing the visit of the NFL to your stadium.

There will be a total of five international matches for the 2022 regular season, the league commissioner said: three in London, one in Mexico and one in Germany. Two of the matches in London will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the third, with jacksonville jaguars as local, Wembley Stadium.

According to the league, “The teams that will serve as locals on the international calendar will be announced in the coming weeks, although the dates and matchups will not be revealed until the announcement of the 2022 season schedule in the league. NFL later in the year.”