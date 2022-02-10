The new DT of America who has Baños and Azcárraga up his sleeve has already given him the OK

Emilio Azcárraga gave him the OK and Santiago Baños has the new DT of America if Solari fails

February 09, 2022 2:20 p.m.

Santiago Bathssports president of America, would be weighing the pros and cons of keeping Santiago Solari in the post. The two goals at the end gave the Argentine DT oxygen after a disastrous match against San Luis.

More news from America:

The player that Jaime Lozano would take from America now that he arrives at Necaxa

According to the report by journalist Jonatan Peña, in the America the cards are already clear, Santiago Solari If he does not manage to add at least six points out of the nine possible in the coming week, the continuity of the Argentine DT becomes unsustainable.

President Santiago Baths He has spoken with the squad and the club owner did the same. The board maintains its support for Santiago Solari, but if the situation becomes unsustainable, they will have to take corrective action.

What DT could assume command of America?

Emilio Azcarraga It is already clear that America cannot improvise, hence the intelligence department would start to select the best coach. It is rumored that Nicholas Larcamon is the best option, but not being able to lead immediately, they would leave Diego Ramirez, sports director who is aware of the campus.

More news from America:

Azcárraga makes a decision about Solari and the DT’s reaction after leaving Coapa