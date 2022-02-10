The millionaire figure that Canelo Álvarez would receive for fighting Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez is one step away from closing the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin (Photos: Instagram@canelo // Infobae Archive)

One of the most requested fights by boxing fans and especially by fans and detractors of Cinnamon Alvarez is one step away from being completed. This is the trilogy against Gennady Golovkinthe fighter from Kazakhstan who put the Mexican in serious trouble between 2017 and 2018, and who could finally have his last rematch in 2022.

The proposal arrived a couple of weeks ago at the offices of Eddy Reynoso and it did so with a monstrous bag secured for the man from Guadalajara, but which includes a pact for two fights, with Canelo vs. Golovkin as the star to celebrate the national holidays in the United States.

The first match would be against the Russian fighter, Dmitry Bivolat 175 pounds, with which the Mexican would seek to win a light heavyweight belt again, although this time from the world boxing association (AMB) and with the month of May as the main date.

If he gets the victory against the Russian champion, he would later come Gennady Golovkin to complete the trilogy on September 17, 2022 and where he would return to the 168 pounds to defend their undisputed titles super middleweight.

For these two fights and according to the dedicated reporter from ESPN, mike copper, Cinnamon Álvarez would add to his fortune $85 million as an insured bag and with Matchroom Boxing as the promoter house that would make this double fight possible, broadcast in the United States by the platform DAZN.

On average, for the two fights Saul Alvarez would receive little more than $42 millionwithout taking into account the personal agreements that he has in terms of sponsorships, so the brutal average that the man from Jalisco has in terms of income from combat in recent years would be maintained.

If you accept this proposal Matchroom Boxingwould continue to work hand in hand with the promoter Eddie Hearnwho was present at the negotiation for him to fight against Callum Smith Y Billy Joe Saunders in recent months, one of the characters with whom he is seen conversing after his fights.

Furthermore, if Cinnamon Álvarez accepts the proposal of two fights, he would put aside the other offer that he had on the table and that he also had a guaranteed purse similar to the average he has with Bivol and Golovkin.

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), of the promoter Al Haymonwould have proposed a defense of his super middleweight titles against the American Jermall Charlo, another of the rivals most requested by the fans. This fight would be ready for May 7 and would have a guaranteed bag of $45 million.

A few days ago, his own Eddie Hearn had a talk with DAZNwhere he stated that he wanted to see Cinnamon Alvarez sweep the 175-pound light heavyweight, so he explicitly proposed to Dmitry Bivol as the next opponent.

“I think it depends on what Cinnamon want to do, in terms of the division you want to fight in. I would like to see him fight with Dmitry Bivolthen with joe smith, then with (Arthur) Beterbyev and clean at 175. I think with Cinnamon everything is possible. He and Eddy Reynoso will talk and come up with a plan that excites you Are you excited about Joe Smith? Dmitry Bivol it could excite him more because he comfortably beat Smith,” he said.

bivol Y Golovkin they would be the two rivals that he faced Saul Alvarez this year, because according to copperthe negotiations are advanced and it would only depend on Triple G accept their economic conditions.

