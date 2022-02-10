“The lawyer has learned a lot, but does not know how to transmit it”

Related news

“I became a lawyer to ask Jack Nicholson if he ordered code red.” It may be one of the most common cinephile references among jurists. twelve merciless men, In the name of the Father, final verdict… The seventh art is full of moments that have served as an inspiration for those people who once dreamed of seeing themselves defending a case in front of the judge. However, there is a film that completely changed the mentality of those who once felt orphaned by vocation. Max Schell, in Winners and losersembodying the role of a lawyer on whom the responsibility of represent a Nazi at the Nuremberg trial. That final statement is a beam of light that has guided the path of all those who one day understood what the legal profession was.

Intonation. Clarity. Structure. Conviction. Security. Indispensable virtues that any lawyer must know when giving a speech, although they are not always applied. That is why the Young Lawyers Group, an association belonging to the Bar Association, has organized the “Comprehensive course on communication skills for lawyers“.

“In law school there is no subject that prepares you to write procedural documents correctly or to learn to communicate with all the parties involved in a trial. It is a basic lack; there is no specific training on communication resources,” Diego Rubio, one of the event’s organizers, explains to EL ESPAÑOL from Malaga. This Malaga-born lawyer and professor of oratory and debate argues that Interlocution in the day-to-day of a lawyer is essential.

He claims that, on many occasions, lawyers who start practicing do not know very well how to act with the different parties involved: “We have three fundamental elements; on the one hand, the client. He is the first person you have to convince to hire you, demonstrating your values ​​and virtues. That is where persuasion begins”. Once this first step has been taken, it is the turn of the opposing party: “There are times when it is not necessary to hold a trial, but rather the conflict is resolved first. Therefore, we have to demonstrate extensive negotiation skills“. All this to end up reaching the top: the judge.

Several factors come into play here. In addition to the clarity and organization in the writings, a trial does not end on paper: “Also add the arguments in court,” highlights Rubio, who insists that all these qualities will be taught and worked on during the course. In the words of the organizers, it is the “most complete” workshop that has been done in recent years.

It will be attended by five subject matter experts (Esteban Bueno, Patricia Muñoz, Diego Rubio, Jesús Vicente Romero and Óscar Fernández Leon) who will analyze and explain tools of persuasion, verbal communication, non-verbal communication, negotiation and techniques of interrogation and acting in court. “A public speaking course will never make you a brilliant speaker, but it will give you the keys to be able to work on that basis. After all, the work of a lawyer focuses a lot on the medium, which in this case is communication,” says Diego Rubio.

Francisco Gutiérrez, vice president of the Young Lawyers Group, assures that during the degree there is a lot of emphasis on memorization, but little on the reality of day-to-day life that has nothing to do with what is experienced in a classroom: “We have learned a lot , but we don’t know how to convey it. That is the reason for this course”, he defends.

Circumstances arise in which the new lawyers are increasingly educated people who need to acquire transversal skills that “they are leaving aside”: “There are times when someone is expressing a different opinion to us and we think that they are attacking us. That is because we do not know how to debate, and it is essential for a lawyer. Thanks to the protection and support of the Bar Association, we have been able to organize this course”, he explains.

The Group of Young Lawyers is an association integrated within ICA Málaga and which includes all those colleagues who have been practicing for less than 10 years: “Our main task is fill the gaps in the union. We organize different workshops that work as a starting point on many topics: tax, development of judicial processes, assistance to first detainees… We offer this training that is not so specific, but it is also important”. Currently, it has more than 1,800 members .

The comprehensive course on communication skills for lawyers will take place between February 24 and March 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the Malaga Bar Association. For those interested, the registration period is open through the virtual office (schools and members of the association) and the registration form.

