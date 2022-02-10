The interesting summer market prepared by Borussia Dortmund

The Borussia Dortmund getting ready for a pretty hectic summer. And it is that the foreseeable departure of Erling Haaland will disrupt the plans of the Signal Iduna Park squad. Although in a certain way they expect that escape, so that, as we know, some movements have begun to close in an interesting way.

Follow after this ad

The German club is looking for solutions on all fronts, and that is why the signing of Nickas Süle, officially announced, is already on track. For the attack we see how the option of Karim Adeyemi has appeared from Salzburg, who could be the Norwegian’s replacement in the attack, as we saw recently.

new alternatives

Bill Sport Bild that in the Signal Iduna Park they also think of other solutions to improve all the lines, taking advantage of the changes that are coming in the club. Beginning with Noussair Mazraoui24-year-old right-back from Ajax Amsterdam, Moroccan international who has played for FC Barcelona.

For the spinal cord, two objectives also sound. The first is adam hlozek, a 19-year-old midfielder from Sparta Prague. And another jewel that interests the German team is Ismaël Gharbia 17-year-old jewel from the lower categories of PSG who they follow closely.