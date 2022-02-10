The eleven that PSG dreams of for the post-Kylian Mbappé era

The PSG He knows that a difficult summer awaits him. In which he will predictably have to say goodbye to his great star, Kylian Mbappé, who he will put, except for surprise, on his way to Real Madrid. Although it is true that this club has plenty of potential to recover and we saw it make interesting signings last summer at zero cost.

Therefore, although the loss of the Gaul is important, it can be replaced and soon. In the last few hours, information from the newspaper L’Equipe He told us how they prepare the next project in the Parc des Princes in order to improve their workforce. With several top-level names such as Lucas Paquetá, Erling Haaland or Paul Pogba.

A very competitive eleven

Thus, in the absence of knowing what will happen to the bench of the French runner-up, these names have appeared as possible alternatives for the future. And this favors that for the coming course the French squad plans to have a very competitive eleven for the new campaign, a team of guarantees if these signings are achieved.

For this reason we have dared to suggest which one can make the same line-up that the Parisian team may have for next season. A very competitive squad in which the French club would keep almost all its pillars, adding several of these figures that may arrive.