The director of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Tetsuya Takahashi, celebrates his announcement with this message – Nintenderos

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

In the text that we leave you below, the director of the game, Tetsuya Takahashi, celebrates the announcement of it in today’s Nintendo Direct. Here it is:

You have the floor, Takahashi!

Hello everyone, I’m Tetsuya Takahashi from MONOLITHSOFT.

Four years have passed since the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and one and a half years since Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Now I bring you news about the new MONOLITHSOFT game: Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As the title indicates, it is the third installment in the series. Right now, we’re making the final adjustments to present you with the best possible game based on everything we’ve learned from previous installments.

The giant broken sword of Mekonis and the body of the titan of Uraya with a gaping hole make up the key image of the game. I imagine that those of you who saw the trailer would be very surprised by the final scene. What is it suggesting? I can’t reveal anything at the moment, but I can tell you that we imagined this scene a long time ago. To be more exact, between the end of the development of the first game and the beginning of the 2.

So it’s not something that we’ve recently added to the series. We believe that this installment will be entertaining for both those who have played the first or second and for those who come to the series for the first time.

Character design is by Masatsugu Saito, who played the same role in XC2. On the other hand, Koichi Mugitani has created some of the key artwork for the game, though we can’t show it to you right now. As you can see, we’ve brought together people who have been involved in the series for a long time to create this game.

The announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In addition, the music for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been composed by artists who have previously contributed to the series. Specifically, Yasunori Mitsuda, Manami Kiyota, ACE (TOMOri Kudo, CHiCO), Kenji Hiramatsu, and Mariam Abounnasr.

The music of the game maintains the unique touch of the series, but presents a new challenge: that of integrating a flute-based melody as the main theme. This instrument is actually one of the central aspects of the game. The trailer also includes other elements and themes in a veiled manner. We will gradually share more details in the future.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an entirely new adventure that brings together the worlds of the first two games, taking players into an unknown future. There is still time for the launch of the game, but we hope that you will be excited.

Thank you Takahashi!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September. Visit the official Xenoblade Chronicles 3 website for more information.